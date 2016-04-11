Medigene participates at six national and international conferences

Martinsried/Munich, 4 November 2016. Medigene AG (MDG1, Frankfurt, Prime

Standard) announces its participation at six upcoming scientific, investor and

business development conferences:



* BioEurope

Date: 7 - 9 November 2016

Location: Cologne, Germany



* SITC 2016 - Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer

Date: 9 - 13 November 2016

Location: National Harbor, Maryland, USA



* Neoantigens Summit

Date: 15 - 17 November 2016

Location: Boston, USA

Prof. Dr. Dolores Schendel, Medigene's CEO/CSO, will give a talk on the

topic: "Are we Limited to Treatment of Tumors with High-Mutational Loads and

Patients with Pre-Existing Neoantigen-Specific T Cells?"



* 6th Munich Biomarker Conference

Date: 29 - 30 November 2016

Location: Munich, Germany

Prof. Dr. Dolores Schendel, Medigene's CEO/CSO, will give a keynote talk

on the topic: "From personalized to individualized medicine, the next major step

in developing the medicine of the future".



* EORTC-NCI-AACR Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Symposium

Date: 29 November - 2 December 2016

Location: Munich, Germany



* ASH 2016 - The 58th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Date: 3 - 6 December 2016

Location: San Diego, USA



Medigene AG is a publicly listed (Frankfurt: MDG1, prime standard) biotechnology

company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The company is

developing highly innovative, complementary treatment platforms to target

various types and stages of cancer with candidates in clinical and pre-clinical



development. Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T cell-

based immunotherapies.



For more information, please visit www.medigene.com



This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion

of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by

Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made

herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements.

Medigene(® )is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be

owned or licensed in select locations only.



Contact Medigene AG

Julia Hofmann, Dr. Robert Mayer

Tel.: +49 - 89 - 20 00 33 - 33 01,

email: investor(at)medigene.com





