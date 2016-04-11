Medigene participates at six national and international conferences

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Martinsried/Munich, 4 November 2016. Medigene AG (MDG1, Frankfurt, Prime
Standard) announces its participation at six upcoming scientific, investor and
business development conferences:
* BioEurope
Date: 7 - 9 November 2016
Location: Cologne, Germany
* SITC 2016 - Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer
Date: 9 - 13 November 2016
Location: National Harbor, Maryland, USA
* Neoantigens Summit
Date: 15 - 17 November 2016
Location: Boston, USA
Prof. Dr. Dolores Schendel, Medigene's CEO/CSO, will give a talk on the
topic: "Are we Limited to Treatment of Tumors with High-Mutational Loads and
Patients with Pre-Existing Neoantigen-Specific T Cells?"
* 6th Munich Biomarker Conference
Date: 29 - 30 November 2016
Location: Munich, Germany
Prof. Dr. Dolores Schendel, Medigene's CEO/CSO, will give a keynote talk
on the topic: "From personalized to individualized medicine, the next major step
in developing the medicine of the future".
* EORTC-NCI-AACR Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Symposium
Date: 29 November - 2 December 2016
Location: Munich, Germany
* ASH 2016 - The 58th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
Date: 3 - 6 December 2016
Location: San Diego, USA
Medigene AG is a publicly listed (Frankfurt: MDG1, prime standard) biotechnology
company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The company is
developing highly innovative, complementary treatment platforms to target
various types and stages of cancer with candidates in clinical and pre-clinical
development. Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T cell-
based immunotherapies.
For more information, please visit www.medigene.com
Contact Medigene AG
Julia Hofmann, Dr. Robert Mayer
Tel.: +49 - 89 - 20 00 33 - 33 01,
email: investor(at)medigene.com
