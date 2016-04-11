Van Lanschot trading update: third quarter 2016

* Result in line with first two quarters of 2016

* Client assets advance to ?67.9 billion on favourable market performance and

Asset Management's net inflows

* Solid capital base: Common Equity Tier I ratio[i] continues uptrend to 18.4%

* Strategy 2020 implementation on schedule





's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 4 November 2016



Van Lanschot today published its trading update for the third quarter of 2016.

Constant Korthout, Van Lanschot's Chief Financial & Risk Officer, said: "The

third quarter was all about the improving economy and brighter capital market

sentiment. Despite the typically lower client trading volumes over the summer,

commission income was stable compared with the first two quarters of 2016.

Merchant Banking's corporate clients took advantage of the more sanguine mood to

access the capital markets. Interest income also moved in line with the first

quarters of 2016.



"As expected, costs were down in the third quarter, as the majority of

regulatory costs are recognised in the first half of the year. Strategy 2020

aims to continue our cost control efforts, while we are paving the way for our

Private Banking omni-channel services and have started investigating the

possibility of further outsourcing payments. A further improvement in client

creditworthiness combined with the gradual wind-down of Corporate Banking's

commercial and real estate portfolio triggered a small release of provisions,

while we have seen a continued fall in the flow of client files referred to our

recovery section. All these factors have created a result that is in line with

the first quarters of the year.



"Client assets added ?1.7 billion on the end of June 2016 and reached ?67.9

billion, mainly thanks to a positive market performance. Asset Management's net

inflows from its investment strategies and fiduciary management totalled ?0.4



billion, while at Private Banking net discretionary management inflows offset

net outflows in non-discretionary investment services.



"Private Banking is currently putting everything in place to welcome

Staalbankiers' private banking clients and staff. We have now applied for a

declaration of no-objection from De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) and expect to

complete the transaction by the end of 2016.



"Evi van Lanschot has enjoyed a positive response to its campaign targeting

tomorrow's millionaires, the next step in its marketing strategy after building

a name for itself.



"At the beginning of October, Kempen Capital Management (KCM) was appointed

independent fiduciary manager to Het nederlandse pensioenfonds, an a.s.r.

initiative; the Dutch insurance company. KCM offers advice to this new general

pension fund on a range of areas, including strategic advice, manager selection,

monitoring and integrated risk management. It's a role that fits our growth

strategy: to serve medium-sized pension funds as well as large ones in an

increasingly consolidating pensions market.



"Merchant Banking's strong presence in the European real estate market was

evident from its involvement in capital market transactions for ADO Properties

(Germany), Hamborner (Germany) and Befimmo (Belgium). Kempen is also advising

Germany's Vonovia on its proposed bid for Austria's Conwert.

"Our capital position continued to develop strongly in the quarter, with the

phase-in Common Equity Tier I ratio(i) rising further to 18.4%, well above our

target of 15-17%. The fully loaded Common Equity Tier I ratio(i) moved up to

18.0%, while our leverage ratio[ii] also recorded positive growth to 6.8%."





2017 FINANCIAL CALENDAR



9 March Publication of 2016 annual results

18 May 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders







Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations(at)vanlanschot.com



Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations(at)vanlanschot.com





Van Lanschot NV is the holding company of F. van Lanschot Bankiers NV, the

oldest independent bank in the Netherlands with a history dating back to 1737.

Van Lanschot, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot and Kempen & Co

brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant

Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van

Lanschot NV is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.



Disclaimer and cautionary note on forward-looking statements



This document contains forward-looking statements on future events and

developments. These forward-looking statements are based on the current

information and assumptions of Van Lanschot's management about known and unknown

risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to

historical or current facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties that by

their very nature fall outside the control of Van Lanschot and its management.

Actual results may differ considerably as a result of risks and uncertainties

relating to Van Lanschot's expectations regarding, but not limited to, estimates

of income growth, costs, the macroeconomic and business climate, political and

market trends, interest rates, behaviour of clients, investors and

counterparties, actions taken by supervisory and regulatory authorities and

private entities, and changes in the law and taxation. Van Lanschot cautions

that expectations are only valid on the specific dates on which they are

expressed, and accepts no responsibility or obligation to revise or update any

information following new information or changes in policy, developments,

expectations or other such factors.



The financial data included in this document have not been audited. This

document does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or

acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is

not an opinion or a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any

action.



Parts of this document contain information about Van Lanschot NV and/or F. van

Lanschot Bankiers NV as meant in Articles 7(1) up to and including (4) of EU

Regulation 596/2014.



This document is a translation of the Dutch original and is provided as a

courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch version will prevail.

No rights can be derived from the translated document.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[i] Excluding retained earnings in the current financial year.

[ii] Fully loaded, excluding retained earnings in the current financial year.



Van Lanschot Press Release Trading Update Q3 2016:

http://hugin.info/133415/R/2054128/768919.pdf







