Equitas Resources Corp. Announces Senior Management Changes

Vancouver, British Columbia, November 3, 2016 - Equitas Resources Corp. (Equitas or the Company) (TSXV: EQT) (US: EQTRF) (Frankfurt: T6UN) reports certain changes to senior management with immediate effect.



Chris Harris, President and CEO is to step down with immediate effect to undergo a medical procedure involving surgery that will require several weeks of convalescence. Alan Carter has agreed to step in as President & CEO on an interim basis with immediate effect. Chris will remain a director of Equitas during this time, and will return back to the business once he is fully recovered.



Dr. Alan Carter is one of the co-founders, of Alta Floresta Gold Ltd, the Brazilian Gold business that Equitas acquired in April 2016, and as a result, is familiar with all of the Equitas projects in Brazil. He also has 30 years of experience in the minerals exploration industry particularly in South America, and was a co-founder, President & CEO of Magellan Minerals Ltd from 2007 until it was acquired by Anfield Gold in May 2016. During that time Magellan made two significant gold discoveries in Brazil, Cuiu Cuiu and Coringa. He has a Ph.D. in Gold Geochemistry and previously lived and worked in South America mainly with BHP Billiton Ltd. and Rio Tinto. He is currently a director of Peregrine Diamonds Ltd, and Anfield Gold. He was also a co-founder, former Chief Operating Officer and director of Peregrine Metals Ltd which was sold to Stillwater Mining in 2011 for US$487M.



Kyler Hardy, Chairman of Equitas stated, I would like to thank Chris for his leadership and hard work over the past 3 years, and wish him a speedy recovery and return to the business. We are very fortunate that Alan has agreed to step in on an interim basis and move Equitas forward. Alan is very familiar with our projects and has a proven track record in Brazil



