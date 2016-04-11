Self Adhesive Label Forms

Self Adhesive Labels Guide



Forms OF LABEL



Economy Thermal:



This range of paper is coated having a thermal coating which turns Black when it truly is subject to a heat source. This variety of material is utilized for data labeling on a short-term basis have been contamination is at a minimum. Ideally applied in point of sale labeling in-store, weigh scales, logistics, address labeling and box finish descriptions.



Thermal Top rated Coated:



This range of material features a protective coating to shield the thermal sensitive coating image region from contamination of fats, grease, solvents and plasticisers from packaging films that might come into get in touch with for the duration of storage or transportation. This range of paper material is normally employed in freezer environments for pre packed food e.g. meats and cheese. This item is applied in supermarkets on fresh and frozen items and used for industrial barcoding.



Semi-Gloss:



A wood free medium glossy machine coated paper with superior whiteness. Semi-gloss labels are a style of universal paper applied in thermal transfer print and multi-colour print, have been fine print specifics are expected. They may be also made use of for promotional applications.



Vellum:



A smooth, white paper that is machine completed and also wood no cost. Vellum labels are used for common objective applications, like barcoding and basic data labeling.



Polypropylene:



This is a clear or gloss white coated film which is applied for rigid and tough applications. Polypropylene labels have a waterproof material which is applied to label cosmetics, toiletries and utilized in promotional labeling. A specific thermal transfer ribbon is essential to print onto this type of material which Label Metrics can provide.



ADHESIVES



Permanent adhesive:



This adhesive is the most typical adhesive in the self-adhesive label market place. It really is a permanent adhesive which when applied with pressure won't remove kind the application. Ideally utilized exactly where item information is essential and has a shelf life of 12 months (subject to normal conditions) which should be cool and dry in most application environments.





Removable:



This adhesive provides an easy peel from items applied to. A removable adhesive is frequently employed in promotional price tag marking where the label with printed info wants to be peeled from the item with ease. Label Metrics offers a full variety of promotional cost labels over a vast quantity of self-adhesive label sizes.



Freezer:



Had been cold temperature is expected for solutions this adhesive gives fantastic adhesion at pretty low temperatures and also give outstanding adhesive tack at area temperature. A freezer adhesive is ideal for meals applications in freezer environments.





