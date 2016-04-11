Advanced House Sober Living Recognized for Leadership

In just six short years from its founding, Advanced House Sober Living has received accolades from industry professionals and clients throughout California.

Chris established the company after experiencing sober living environments for several years, both as a Salvation Army Registered Recovery Worker and as a person struggling with addiction in his past. His goal in starting the facility was to bring a supportive, community-focused atmosphere to the task of helping others experience sober living, sometimes for the first time. The facility differs from other residential treatment centers in that it provides great amenities and a caring, positive environment without the high costs associated with such treatment programs.



Located only six blocks from the fabled Venice Beach boardwalk, Advanced House Sober Living provides resident clients with a stunning array of amenities to enhance their experience at the facility. A convenient location provides easy access to transportation options as well as many 12-step addiction recovery meetings within walking distance. The fully equipped kitchen, Zen garden, and rooftop deck help keep residents healthy, well-fed, and relaxed as they explore sober living with others. The facility sponsors planned sober outings with residents each weekend, and bi-monthly outings also occur. Chris, the Advanced Houses owner, lives in residence at the facility and is there to lend a supportive hand anytime clients need his experience and guidance with sober living issues. As we continue to grow and to gain recognition, we will also continue to provide the best and most affordable sober living experience for our clients, adds Chris. For more information on the company and its sober living facility, visit http://www.advancedhousesoberliving.com/





About Advanced House Sober Living



Established in 2010 in Venice Beach, California, Advanced House Sober Living has specialized in addiction recovery and sober housing, providing a safe and welcoming environment for clients to explore the world of sobriety. The companys mission is to help reintegrate clients into society and practice important life skills in a sober way. Exceptional client service and affordable housing are the hallmarks of the company, known as a leader in its field.



Contact:

Chris Rudd

Advanced House Sober Living

Address: 614 Flower Avenue, Venice, California 90291, United States

Phone: (310) 450-7194

Email: advancedhousesoberliving(at)gmail.com

Website: http://www.advancedhousesoberliving.com/





