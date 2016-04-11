United Patriots Did a Fund Raising Walk for M.A.D.D

The organization, MothersAgainst Drunk Driving, ensured they open their doors to anyone involvedin drunk driving and who needs help.

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



4th November, 2016. Virginia - III% United Patriots of Virginia decided to do a walk to raise money against drunk driving recently. The walk is intended to impact the lives of individuals on the street by curtailing the act of drunk driving. Part of the purpose of the walk was to raise funds for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). According to them, theintention of the fund raising was to put an end to preventable crime of drunk driving by a 100%.



The organization, MothersAgainst Drunk Driving, ensured they open their doors to anyone involvedin drunk driving and who needs help. They create a channel through which these individuals can express theirgriefabout what had happened and also seek hope for the future. The channel they open up equally provides the required healing to these individuals.



One of the trickle down effects of activities championed by Mothers Against Drunk Driving is that communities are encouraged to provide the requiredsupport to those who are hurting as a result of drunk driving. And the best action such communities can take, by M.A.D.D.s standard, is to protect other people from suffering in the future because of drunk driving.



The Patriots of Virginia welcome members ofthe general public to participate in the program. They encourage individuals to make donations that can help fundraising goals of members since each of the members have been given financial target to meet. In addition, they encourage members ofthepublic to also take part in the Walk Like MADD program and join their voicesagainst drunk driving. They hope this action will put an end or help curtail the preventable crime of drunk driving.



In addition, Patriots of Virginia also require the members of the public to participate by using the hashtag,#DrunkDrivingEndsHere. They wish those who cannot donate money to the cause or walk along with them can still participate by using the hashtag.





Founder of MADD was a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver. MADD is the largest of the non-profit organization in the United States that is helping to protect families from underage drinking, drugged driving, and drunk driving.



Aside fromworking towards prevention, they are equally helping individuals that might have been affected one way or the other by drunk drivers. They do not charge these victims any amount whatsoever. They provide 24-Hours Victim Helpline too so that victims can link up with the organization. The helpline is 1-877-MADD-HELP.



About the organization

III% United Patriots is a non-profit organization set up to defend the principles this Nation was founded on. Theyare growing by the day and recruiting more volunteers across the United States.



Contact details:

http://www.3upva.com/



###







More information:

http://www.3upva.com/



PressRelease by

United Patriots

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/04/2016 - 10:39

Language: English

News-ID 504989

Character count: 3078

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: United Patriots

Ansprechpartner: Thomas Shaw

Stadt: Los Angels



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 71



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease