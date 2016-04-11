3-V Biosciences to Present Data at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Annual Meeting 2016 in Boston, MA

(firmenpresse) - MENLO PARK, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- 3-V Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for liver diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and oncology announced today that it has been selected for a Presidential Poster of Distinction at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (The Liver Meeting®) being held November 11th -15th in Boston, Massachusetts.

Pharmacological inhibition of FASN Prevents High Fat Diet Induced Liver Damage in Mice and Significantly Reduces de novo Lipogenesis in Humans

Poster session III

Steatohepatitis: Experimental II

Sunday, November 13, 2016

12:30 -- 2:00PM local time

Hall C

1547

3-V Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics in liver diseases and oncology based on expertise in lipid biology. The company's lead product candidate is a first-in-class inhibitor of fatty acid synthase (FASN) currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Lipids are integral to cellular metabolism, cellular signaling and cellular structure and the emerging understanding of lipid biology opens up promising new areas for drug development. The company is located in Menlo Park, California.

