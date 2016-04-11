TELUS reports strong results for third quarter 2016

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- (TSX: T)(NYSE: TU) -

Consolidated operating revenue up 2.6 per cent and EBITDA up 5.8 per cent

Strong customer loading in all key segments with 115,000 net new postpaid wireless, Internet and TELUS TV customer additions

Industry-leading wireless monthly postpaid churn of 0.94 per cent, ARPU growth of 3.8 per cent and best-in-class lifetime revenue per client of $5,650

Quarterly dividend increased to $0.48 per share - twelfth dividend increase since multi-year 10 per cent per annum dividend growth program commenced in May 2011

TELUS Corporation's consolidated operating revenue grew 2.6 per cent to $3.2 billion in the third quarter of 2016 from a year earlier, reflecting higher data revenue and subscriber growth in both wireless and wireline operations. Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 5.8 per cent to $1.1 billion. When excluding net gains and equity income related to real estate joint venture developments in the third quarter of 2016, as well as restructuring and other costs from both reporting periods, adjusted EBITDA was up 5.5 per cent to $1.2 billion. This growth reflects higher wireless and wireline revenue, as well as ongoing execution of operational efficiency and effectiveness initiatives.

"TELUS' third quarter results reflect the company's strong and disciplined performance across both our wireless and wireline operations," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO. "Our team once again delivered industry-leading results in wireless customer loyalty, ARPU growth and lifetime-revenue, as well as strong consolidated and segmented revenue and EBITDA growth. Importantly, these results are underpinned by a highly dedicated TELUS team that is committed to consistently providing exceptional customer experiences."

"This strong performance underscores TELUS' unique ability to return capital to investors through growing dividends, while simultaneously funding significant strategic growth investments. TELUS announced its twelfth dividend increase in the past six years as part of our multi-year, 10 per cent per annum dividend growth program launched in May 2011. Our consistent long-term track record of providing industry-leading shareholder-friendly initiatives is reflected in TELUS now having returned $13.6 billion to shareholders, including $8.4 billion in dividends and $5.2 billion in share purchases, representing $23 per share between 2004 and October 2016. This track record, combined with our strong operational results, further buttresses our next three-year capital return program targeted for 2017 through 2019," Mr. Entwistle added.

Doug French, Executive Vice-President and CFO said, "TELUS' third quarter results reflect the quality of TELUS' asset base as we delivered healthy margin expansion in both wireless and wireline, along with strong subscriber growth. These results also reflect the benefits of our ongoing efficiency and effectiveness programs, highlighting our commitment to making smart investments that drive ongoing improvements in customer experience, and accelerate future cash flow generation. Anchored by our strong balance sheet, we remain focused on our generational investments in broadband technologies to drive continued growth, future-proof our network and deliver on our shareholder return initiatives."

In wireless, higher data revenue was driven by a larger proportion of higher-rate two-year plans in the revenue mix, increased adoption of larger data buckets, continued subscriber growth, a more favourable postpaid subscriber mix, and increased data usage from the continued adoption of higher-end smartphones and other data-centric wireless devices, as well as greater use of data-intensive applications. Wireline data revenue growth was generated by growth in business process outsourcing revenues, an increase in Internet, TV and enhanced data service revenues from continued high-speed Internet and TV subscriber growth and higher revenue per customer.

In the quarter, TELUS attracted 115,000 net wireless postpaid, high-speed Internet and TV customers, up 23,000 sequentially over the second quarter of 2016. Net additions in the quarter included 87,000 wireless postpaid customers, 14,000 high-speed Internet subscribers, and 14,000 TELUS TV customers. These gains were partially offset by the ongoing loss of traditional telephone network access lines and a decline in wireless prepaid customers. TELUS' total wireless subscriber base of over 8.5 million is up 1.0 per cent from a year ago, reflecting a 2.4 per cent increase in the postpaid subscriber base to 7.5 million. TELUS' high-speed Internet connections have increased 5.6 per cent to 1.6 million, while TELUS TV subscribers are higher by 6.4 per cent to over 1 million.

TELUS' continued focus on executing on its top corporate priority of putting customers first was demonstrated by delivering an industry-leading wireless monthly postpaid churn rate of 0.94 per cent. This is the twelfth quarter in the past 13 quarters that TELUS' postpaid churn rate has been below the 1 per cent level. Blended churn of 1.18 per cent in the third quarter of 2016 is among TELUS' lowest quarterly churn rates since becoming a national carrier 16 years ago.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net income of $355 million and basic earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 were lower by 2.7 and 3.3 per cent, respectively, over the same period a year ago as higher EBITDA was offset primarily by higher depreciation and amortization expenses and increases in financing costs and income tax expense.

Free cash flow of $98 million in the third quarter was lower by $212 million from a year ago, primarily due to higher income taxes paid and capital expenditures, partially offset by adjusted EBITDA growth.

In the third quarter of 2016, TELUS returned $293 million to shareholders including $274 million in dividends paid and $19 million in share purchases under its 2016 normal course issuer bid (NCIB) program. Through the end of October, TELUS has returned $1.2 billion to shareholders this year, including $1.07 billion in dividends paid and the purchase of approximately 3.35 million shares for $130 million.

Subsequent to September 30, 2016, TELUS made commitments to pay lump-sum amounts totaling approximately $300 million (inclusive of amounts proposed in an unratified tentative agreement), in respect of immediately-vesting, transformative compensation expense to the majority of its existing unionized and non-unionized Canadian-sited workforces; a portion of the net-of-tax amount for certain lump-sum recipients will be paid in Common Shares purchased in the market. If the tentative agreement is ratified, there will be a one-time payment to these unionized members in the fourth quarter of 2016. This payment represents increases that would have been otherwise awarded July 1, 2016, 2017 and 2018 (a period of 30 months) and compensation in consideration of collective agreement concessions that underpin future productivity improvements. A similar approach with respect to salary increases has been adopted for management employees. For most of TELUS' current Canadian-sited management employees, there will be a one-time payment in the fourth quarter of 2016 in lieu of general salary increases for 2017 and 2018. The next salary increases will be awarded in 2019.

Dividend Declaration - increased to 48 cents per quarter, up four cents from a year ago

The TELUS Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 48 cents ($0.48) Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company payable on January 3, 2017 to holders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2016.

This fourth quarter dividend represents a four cent increase from the $0.44 quarterly dividend paid on January 4, 2016.

Third Quarter 2016 Operating Highlights

TELUS wireless

TELUS wireline

Corporate Highlights

TELUS makes significant contributions and investments in the communities where team members live, work and serve and to the Canadian economy on behalf of customers, shareholders and team members by:

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T)(NYSE: TU) is Canada's fastest-growing national telecommunications company, with $12.7 billion of annual revenue and 12.6 million subscriber connections, including 8.5 million wireless subscribers, 1.6 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.4 million residential network access lines and more than 1.0 million TELUS TV customers. TELUS provides a wide range of communications products and services, including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment and video, and is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider.

In support of our philosophy to give where we live, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $440 million to charitable and not-for-profit organizations and volunteered more than 6.8 million hours of service to local communities since 2000. Created in 2005 by President and CEO Darren Entwistle, TELUS' 12 Canadian community boards and 5 International boards have led the Company's support of grassroots charities and have contributed more than $54 million in support of over 4,900 local charitable projects, enriching the lives of more than 2 million children and youth, annually. TELUS was honoured to be named the most outstanding philanthropic corporation globally for 2010 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, becoming the first Canadian company to receive this prestigious international recognition.

For more information about TELUS, please visit .

Access to Quarterly results information

Interested investors, the media and others may review this quarterly earnings news release, management's discussion and analysis, quarterly results slides, audio and transcript of the investor webcast call, supplementary financial information, and our full 2015 annual report at telus.com/investors.

TELUS' third quarter 2016 conference call is scheduled for Friday, November 4, 2016 at 10:00am ET (7:00am PT) and will feature a presentation followed by a question and answer period with investment analysts. Interested parties can access the webcast at telus.com/investors. A telephone playback will be available on November 4 until December 15, 2016 at 1-855-201-2300. Please use reference number 1206674# and access code 77377#. An archive of the webcast will also be available at telus.com/investors and a transcript will be posted on the website within a few business days.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements about expected events and the financial and operating performance of TELUS Corporation. The terms TELUS, the Company, we, us and our refer to TELUS Corporation and where the context of the narrative permits or requires, its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to annual targets, outlook, updates, our multi-year dividend growth program, our multi-year share purchase program and trends. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, strategy, target and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, predict, could, expect, intend, may, plan, seek, should, strive and will. By their nature, forward-looking statements do not refer to historical facts, are subject to inherent risks and require us to make assumptions. Our assumptions are presented in Section 9 General trends, outlook and assumptions in our Management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for 2015 and updated in Section 9 Update to assumptions in this MD&A. There is significant risk that forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein and in other TELUS filings include, but are not limited to, the following:

Management's discussion and analysis

November 4, 2016

Contents

1. Introduction

Our discussion in this section is qualified in its entirety by the Caution regarding forward-looking statements at the beginning of this Management's discussion and analysis (MD&A).

1.1 Preparation of the MD&A

The following sections are a discussion of the consolidated financial position and financial performance of TELUS for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2016, and should be read together with TELUS' September 30, 2016, unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements (subsequently referred to as the interim consolidated financial statements). The generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) we use are the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Our interim consolidated financial statements comply with IFRS-IASB and Canadian GAAP and have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Our use of the term IFRS in this MD&A is a reference to these standards. In our discussion, we also use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), to evaluate our performance, monitor compliance with debt covenants and manage our capital structure. These measures are defined, qualified and reconciled with their nearest GAAP measures in Section 11.1. All amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.

Our disclosure controls and procedures are designed to provide reasonable assurance that all relevant information is gathered and reported to senior management on a timely basis, so that appropriate decisions can be made regarding public disclosure. This MD&A and the interim consolidated financial statements were reviewed by TELUS' Audit Committee and authorized by the Board of Directors for issuance on November 4, 2016.

In this MD&A, unless otherwise indicated, results for the third quarter and nine-month periods of 2016 are compared with results from the third quarter and nine-month periods of 2015.

1.2 The environment in which we operate

Economic growth

We have updated our assumptions since our 2016 Q2 MD&A. We now estimate that economic growth in Canada will be slightly slower at approximately 1.2% in 2016 (previously 1.3%) and in the range of 1.8 to 2.2% in 2017, based on a composite of estimates from Canadian banks and other sources. For our incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) provinces in Western Canada, we now estimate that economic growth in British Columbia will be approximately 2.8% in 2016 (previously 2.9%) and within a slightly wider range of 2.2% to 2.8% in 2017, and that economic contraction in Alberta will now be approximately (2.2)% in 2016 (previously (2.0)%) in part due to the Fort McMurray wildfires and lower oil prices in 2016. We expect growth in Alberta to be within a wider range of 1.4 to 2.3% in 2017. The Bank of Canada's October 2016 Monetary Policy Report estimated economic growth for Canada will be 1.1% in 2016 and 2% in 2017. In respect of the national unemployment rate, Statistics Canada's Labour Force Survey reported a rate of 7.0% for September 2016 (7.1% reported for both December 2015 and September 2015).

1.3 Consolidated highlights

Collective bargaining and transformative change for 2017 to 2019 compensation

In 2015, we commenced collective bargaining with the Telecommunications Workers Union, United Steel Workers Local Union 1944 (TWU), to renew a collective agreement that expired on December 31, 2015; the expired contract covered approximately 40% of our Canadian workforce as at September 30, 2016. Throughout the third quarter, negotiations between TELUS and the TWU continued. On October 3, 2016, the TWU and TELUS announced that the two parties had reached a tentative agreement, a five-year deal that would be submitted to the TWU members for ratification. The ratification vote process is to be completed no later than November 20, 2016.

Subsequent to September 30, 2016, we made commitments to pay, lump-sum amounts totaling approximately $300 million (inclusive of amounts proposed in an unratified tentative agreement), in respect of immediately-vesting, transformative compensation expense to the majority of our existing unionized and non-unionized Canadian-sited workforces; a portion of the net-of-tax amount for certain lump-sum recipients will be paid in Common Shares purchased in the market. If the tentative agreement is ratified, there will be a one-time payment to these unionized members in the fourth quarter of 2016. This payment represents increases that would have been otherwise awarded July 1, 2016, 2017 and 2018, (a period of 30 months) and compensation in consideration of collective agreement concessions that underpin future productivity improvements. A similar approach with respect to salary increases has been adopted for management employees. For most of our current Canadian-sited management employees, there will be a one-time payment in the fourth quarter of 2016 in lieu of general salary increases for 2017 and 2018 (a period of 24 months). The next salary increases will be awarded in 2019.

Long-term debt issue

In September 2016, we successfully completed a public issue of U.S.$600 million of senior unsecured notes at 2.80%, due February 16, 2027. As of the date of this MD&A, the proceeds were used to repay U.S.$453 million of commercial paper, with the balance to be used for general corporate purposes. We have fully hedged the principal and interest obligations of the notes against fluctuations in the Canadian dollar foreign exchange rate for the entire term of the notes. We have entered into a foreign exchange derivative (a cross currency interest rate exchange agreement) that effectively converted the principal payments and interest obligations to Canadian dollar obligations with an effective fixed interest rate of 2.95% and an effective issued and outstanding amount of $792 million (reflecting a fixed exchange rate of $1.3205). Our average term to maturity of long-term debt (excluding commercial paper and the revolving component of the TELUS International (Cda.) Inc. (TI) credit facility) has increased to approximately 10.7 years at September 30, 2016, from approximately 10.6 years at September 30, 2015. Additionally, our weighted average cost of long-term debt (excluding commercial paper and the revolving component of the TI credit facility) decreased to 4.23% at September 30, 2016, as compared to 4.32% at June 30, 2016 and 4.42% at September 30, 2015.

Normal course issuer bid (NCIB)

Our 2016 NCIB began on September 15, 2015 and concluded on September 14, 2016. Under the 2016 NCIB, we purchased and cancelled 9,691,400 of our Common Shares for approximately $379 million, reflecting an average share purchase price of $39.14.

In September 2016, we received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) for a new 2017 NCIB to purchase and cancel up to 8 million TELUS Common Shares for consideration of up to a maximum of $250 million over a 12-month period, commencing September 30, 2016. In lieu of purchasing and cancelling shares, subject to regulatory approval, an Employee Benefit Plan Trust may purchase up to 25% of the approved normal course issuer bid amount for the benefit of non-executive employees pursuant to partial payment of the immediately-vesting, transformative compensation expense.

Share purchases under the 2017 NCIB represent up to an additional 1.4% of outstanding TELUS Common Shares as of September 16, 2016. See Section 4.3 for additional details. There can be no assurance that we will complete our 2017 NCIB, as the decisions to purchase shares depend on the assessment and determination of our Board from time to time on the basis of the Company's financial position and outlook, and the market price of TELUS shares. (See Caution regarding forward-looking statements - Ability to sustain and complete multi-year share purchase program through 2019.)

Operating highlights

Liquidity and capital resource highlights

2. Core business and strategy

Our discussion in this section is qualified in its entirety by the Caution regarding forward-looking statements at the beginning of this MD&A.

Our core business was described in our 2015 annual MD&A. The following are business updates grouped under the applicable strategic imperatives.

Focusing relentlessly on growth markets of data, IP and wireless

External wireless revenues and wireline data revenues totalled $8.3 billion in the first nine months of 2016, up by $340 million or 4.3%, while wireline voice and other revenues and wireline Other operating income totalled $1.2 billion in the first nine months of 2016, down $131 million or 9.8%. Wireless revenues and wireline data revenues in total represented 87% of TELUS' consolidated revenues for the first nine months of 2016, as compared to 86% in the same period in 2015.

Providing integrated solutions that differentiate TELUS from our competitors

TELUS introduced its advanced 150 Mbps Internet plan, which uniquely offers symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 150 Mbps to consumer and business customers on the TELUS PureFibre fibre-optic network. The symmetrical upload speed of 150 Mbps is not currently offered by cable-TV competitors. TELUS believes that symmetrical uploads are a requirement of home monitoring, IoT and consumer-based cloud services.

Building national capabilities across data, IP, voice and wireless

During 2016, in accordance with an asset transfer agreement with Bell Mobility Inc. (Bell) and consistent with our network optimization strategy, we exchanged certain wireless telecommunication tower sites. The exchange entailed the assignment of existing lease agreements for each tower site, as well as the transfer of all rights, titles and interests on the construction on the leased premises, including tower structures, antennae and cabling. The exchange benefits both parties as the location of the tower sites are well positioned for utilization within each party's respective 4G long-term evolution (LTE) network footprints. It is expected that additional transfers of assets will occur in multiple tranches throughout 2016 and subsequent periods.

Partnering, acquiring and divesting to accelerate the implementation of our strategy and focus our resources on core business

In June 2016, we submitted a notification and advance ruling request to the Competition Bureau regarding our previously announced agreement with BCE Inc., pursuant to which we intend to acquire approximately one-third of Manitoba Telecom Services Inc.'s (MTS) postpaid wireless subscribers and be assigned one-third of MTS' dealer locations in Manitoba, dependent on the successful completion of BCE Inc.'s acquisition of MTS. Our total price of the transaction with BCE Inc. will vary depending upon the actual number of qualifying postpaid wireless subscribers acquired. On June 23, 2016, Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. (MTS) announced that a significant majority of its shareholders had approved the previously announced agreement in which BCE Inc. will acquire all issued and outstanding common shares of MTS. On June 29, 2016, the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench approved the transaction. The transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in late 2016 or early 2017.

In September 2016, TELUS acquired the Canadian business operations of Nightingale Informatix Corp., including its proprietary electronic medical record (EMR) software and customers. The acquisition is complementary to our existing lines of business and is consistent with our corporate priority of advancing TELUS' leadership position in healthcare information management.

We partnered with Huawei Canada for trials of 5G wireless technology, which is anticipated to begin deployment by 2020. These trials were successful, having achieved wireless download speeds of 29.3 Gbps. Additionally, we upgraded several 4G LTE wireless sites with LTE-Advanced-Pro technologies and have successfully tested download speeds that are approaching 1Gbps, approximately 10 times faster speeds than those currently available through our LTE advanced networks. We believe that devices that can take advantage of these technologies may be available as early as 2017. Our advancement towards 5G technology builds on our fibre-optic investments, and advances us further towards converged and more efficient networks.

Going to market as one team under a common brand, executing a single strategy

As part of our strategy of building national capabilities, we have formed the TELUS Manitoba Community Board, which will launch in early 2017 and will provide funding to local registered charities that support youth and families and focus on at least one of three key areas: health, education and the environment.

Investing in internal capabilities to build a high-performance culture and efficient operation

Through our transformative changes for 2017 to 2019 compensation, we expect to realize savings in 2017, 2018 and over the coming years through avoidance of the compounding effect of two years of salary increases and the resulting impact on bonuses and benefits. See Collective bargaining and transformative change for 2017 to 2019 compensation in Section 1.3.

3. Corporate priorities for 2016

Our corporate priorities for 2016 were listed in our 2015 annual MD&A.

4. Capabilities

Our discussion in this section is qualified in its entirety by the Caution regarding forward-looking statements at the beginning of this MD&A.

4.1 Principal markets addressed and competition

For a discussion of our principal markets and an overview of competition, please refer to Section 4.1 of our 2015 annual MD&A and updates in our 2016 Q1 MD&A and 2016 Q2 MD&A.

4.2 Operational resources

For a discussion of our operational resources, please refer to Section 4.2 of our 2015 annual MD&A and updates in our 2016 Q1 MD&A and 2016 Q2 MD&A.

Wireless segment

In the third quarter of 2016, we continued to deliver leading blended customer churn on a national basis. Our monthly postpaid churn rate was 0.94% in the third quarter of 2016, representing the 12th quarter in the past 13 quarters that our postpaid churn rate was below 1%, despite economic pressures that have resulted in customers purchasing fewer handsets. Our monthly blended churn rate of 1.18% in the third quarter of 2016 is among our lowest quarterly churn rates since we became a national carrier 16 years ago. This further exemplifies the success of our differentiated "customers first" culture, our ongoing focus on delivering an outstanding customer experience, combined with attractive new products and services, and our retention programs.

During the first nine months of 2016, we continued our deployment of 700 MHz and 2500 MHz wireless spectrum licences acquired during Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada's (ISED) wireless spectrum auctions, which we have begun to operationalize for the benefit of our customers. Since mid-2013, we have invested more than $3.6 billion to acquire wireless spectrum licences in spectrum auctions and other transactions, which has more than doubled our national spectrum holdings, in support of our top corporate priority of putting customers first. Wireless data consumption has been increasing rapidly and we have responded by investing to extend the capacity of our network to support the additional data consumption and growth in our wireless customer base.

As at September 30, 2016, our 4G LTE network covered 97% of Canada's population, up from 95% at September 30, 2015. Furthermore, we continue to invest in our LTE advanced network roll-out, which covered more than 61% of Canada's population at September 30, 2016. Outside of LTE advanced and LTE coverage areas, and for voice services, the LTE devices we offer also operate on our HSPA+ network, which covered 99% of Canada's population at September 30, 2016.

Wireline segment

We continue to invest in urban and rural communities with commitments to deliver broadband network capabilities to as many Canadians as possible. We are expanding our fibre footprint by connecting more homes and businesses directly to fibre. Throughout 2015 and 2016, we have made announcements regarding investments to bring our fibre-optic network to cities across B.C., Alberta and Eastern Quebec. We have also increased broadband Internet speeds, expanded our IP TV video-on-demand library and high-definition content, including the launch of 4K TV, and enhanced marketing of data products and bundles.

As at September 30, 2016, our high-speed broadband coverage reached more than 2.9 million households and businesses in B.C., Alberta and Eastern Quebec, including approximately 0.95 million homes and businesses covered by fibre-optic cable, up from 0.83 million homes and businesses in the second quarter of 2016, which now provides these premises with immediate access to our gigabit-capable fibre-optic network.

4.3 Liquidity and capital resources

Capital structure financial policies

Our objective when managing capital is to maintain a flexible capital structure that optimizes the cost and availability of capital at acceptable risk.

In the management of capital and in its definition, we include Common Share equity (excluding Accumulated other comprehensive income), Long-term debt (including long-term credit facilities, commercial paper backstopped by long-term credit facilities and any associated hedging assets or liabilities, net of amounts recognized in Accumulated other comprehensive income), Cash and temporary investments, and securitized trade receivables.

We manage our capital structure and make adjustments to it in light of changes in economic conditions and the risk characteristics of our telecommunications infrastructure. To maintain or adjust our capital structure, we may adjust the amount of dividends paid to holders of Common Shares, purchase shares for cancellation pursuant to our normal course issuer bids (NCIBs), issue new shares, issue new debt, issue new debt to replace existing debt with different characteristics and/or increase or decrease the amount of trade receivables sold to an arm's-length securitization trust.

We monitor capital by utilizing a number of measures, including the net debt to EBITDA - excluding restructuring and other costs ratio and the dividend payout ratios. (See definitions in Section 11.1.)

Financing and capital structure management plans

Report on financing and capital structure management plans

4.4 Changes in internal control over financial reporting

There were no changes in internal control over financial reporting that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting.

5. Discussion of operations

Our discussion in this section is qualified in its entirety by the Caution regarding forward-looking statements at the beginning of this MD&A.

5.1 General

Our operating segments and reportable segments are currently wireless and wireline. Segmented information in Note 5 of the interim consolidated financial statements is regularly reported to our Chief Executive Officer (CEO) (the chief operating decision-maker).

5.2 Summary of consolidated quarterly results and trends

Summary of quarterly results

Trends

The consolidated revenue trend reflects increases in: (i) wireline data revenues, driven by business process outsourcing, Internet, enhanced data services and TELUS TV services; and (ii) wireless network revenues generated from growth in both our average revenue per subscriber unit per month (ARPU) and subscriber base. This growth was partially offset by: (i) the continued declines in wireline voice revenues due to technological substitution and greater use of inclusive long distance and lower wholesale volumes; and (ii) the decline in wireless equipment revenue, reflecting lower retention volumes, partly offset by higher-value smartphones in the sales mix. Retention volumes declined due to (i) the effects on contract renewals of higher handset prices (including the effect of higher supplier costs due to the decline in the Canadian dollar exchange rate vs. the U.S. dollar over the last two years), as well as an increasing number of clients on month-to-month service; and (ii) and economic pressures resulting in customers purchasing fewer handsets.

The trend of increasing wireline data revenue reflects growth in high-speed Internet and enhanced data services reflecting a larger high-speed Internet subscriber base (up 5.6% in the 12-month period ended September 30, 2016), continued expansion of our broadband footprint, including fibre-optic cable, and increased pricing; growth in business process outsourcing; and the continuing but moderating expansion of our TELUS TV subscriber base (up 6.4% in the 12-month period ended September 30, 2016) and increased pricing. A general trend of declining wireline voice revenues is due to competition from voice over IP (VoIP) service providers (including cable-TV competitors) and resellers, as well as technological substitution to wireless and IP-based services and applications, continuing increased competition in the small and medium-sized business market, and the impact of the economic slowdown.

The high-speed Internet subscriber growth has declined during the first nine months of 2016, primarily from the impact of the economic slowdown and competitive intensity, however, we expect the subscriber growth to gradually improve as the economy recovers and as we continue our investments in expanding our fibre-optic network. The TELUS TV subscriber base growth is moderating due to the effects of slower subscriber growth for paid TV services, the economic slowdown, the high rate of market penetration and increased competition, including from over-the-top (OTT) services. Residential network access line (NAL) losses continue to reflect the economic slowdown and the ongoing trend of substitution to wireless and Internet-based services, as noted above.

The wireless subscriber base growth trend has moderated due to the impacts of the economic slowdown, particularly in Alberta, heightened intensity and the effects of higher handset prices, partly offset by our customers first initiatives and retention programs. The wireless ARPU growth trend has increased slightly in the past three quarters due to higher mix of share plans and increased mix of higher-rate plans including the newly launched premium plus plans, influenced by competitive pressures driving larger allotments of data provided in rate plans, including data sharing and international data roaming features and plans, consumer response to increased frequency of customer data usage notifications and offloading of data traffic to increasingly available Wi-Fi hotspots. ARPU is expected to continue to increase modestly over time, as a result of the continued growth in data usage and the ongoing shift in our subscriber base towards higher-value postpaid customers, as seen in the third quarter of 2016. However, the level of ARPU is highly dependent on competition, the economic environment, consumer behaviour, the regulatory environment, device selection and other factors, and, as a consequence, there cannot be any assurance that ARPU growth will continue to materialize.

Retention spending as a percentage of network revenue has increased from 12.8% in the first nine months of 2015 to 13.7% in the first nine months of 2016, mainly from an increase in the sales mix of higher-subsidy smartphones. In addition, due to the coterminous expiration of two-year and three-year contracts beginning on June 3, 2015, there are a greater number of customers renewing contracts at any given time, which has impacted acquisition and retention trends. We have generally experienced a higher volume of contract renewals than previously experienced prior to 2015. We expect this trend to continue. We also expect to experience continuing pressure on our postpaid subscriber churn if competitive intensity continues, in part due to an increase in customers on expired contracts, as well as customers bringing their own devices and therefore not entering into term contracts. Accordingly, our wireless segment historical operating results and trends prior to the coterminous expiration of two-year and three-year contracts may not be reflective of results and trends for future periods.

Historically, there has been significant third and fourth quarter seasonal effects reflected in higher wireless subscriber additions, an increase in related acquisition costs and equipment sales, and higher retention costs due to contract renewals in those quarters. These impacts can be more pronounced around popular device launches and seasonal events such as back to school, Black Friday and Christmas. The costs associated with higher seasonal loading volumes have typically resulted in sequential decreases in wireless EBITDA from the second quarter through to the fourth quarter, typically followed by sequential increases in wireless EBITDA from the fourth quarter through to the second quarter. Subscriber additions have generally been lowest in the first quarter. Historically, wireless ARPU has experienced seasonal sequential increases in the second and third quarters, reflecting higher levels of usage and roaming in the spring and summer, followed by seasonal sequential declines in the fourth and first quarters. This seasonal effect on ARPU is expected to diminish in the future, as unlimited nationwide voice plans become more prevalent and chargeable voice and data usage and long distance spikes become less pronounced.

The trend in Goods and services purchased expense generally reflects increasing wireless equipment expenses associated with higher-value smartphones in the sales mix and increased handset costs (as described above); increasing wireless customer service, administrative, external labour and distribution channel expenses to support moderating growth in our subscriber base; increased wireline TV costs of sales; and higher non-labour restructuring and other costs in 2015 mainly from real estate rationalization. These were partly offset by lower transit and termination costs and wireline equipment costs.

The trend in Employee benefits expense reflects moderating wages and salaries, as growth in the number of TELUS International employees to support increased business process outsourcing revenue growth, inflationary compensation increases and higher labour restructuring costs from efficiency initiatives were offset by lower defined benefit pension plan and share-based compensation expenses, and a decrease in the number of full-time equivalent (FTE) domestic employees. We expect to record significant transformative compensation expenses in the fourth quarter of 2016. See Collective bargaining and transformative change for 2017 to 2019 compensation in Section 1.3 Consolidated highlights.

The general trend in Depreciation and amortization reflects increases due to the impact of our continuing program of asset life studies, as well as growth in capital assets supporting the expansion of our broadband footprint and enhanced long-term evolution (LTE) network coverage. The investments in our fibre-optic network also support our small-cell technology strategy to improve coverage and prepare for a more efficient and timely evolution to 5G.

The general trend in Financing costs reflects an increase in long-term debt outstanding, mainly associated with significant investments in wireless spectrum licences acquired during wireless spectrum licence auctions in 2014 and 2015 and our generational investments in fibre to the home. Financing costs also include the Employee defined benefit plans net interest expense that has decreased for 2016, primarily due to the decrease in the defined benefit plan deficit at December 31, 2015, as compared to one year earlier, partly offset by an increase in the discount rate. Moreover, Financing costs are net of capitalized interest related to spectrum licences acquired during the wireless spectrum licence auctions, which we expect to deploy into our existing network in future periods (capitalized long-term debt interest was $40 million in the first nine months of 2016, as compared to $27 million in the first nine months of 2015 and $45 million during fiscal year 2015). Capitalization of long-term debt interest will moderate, as cell sites become ready to utilize the spectrum frequencies. Financing costs for the eight periods shown included varying amounts of foreign exchange gains or losses and varying amounts of interest income, including $20 million of interest income in the second quarter of 2015 resulting from the settlement of prior years' income tax-related matters.

The trend in Net income reflects the items noted above, as well as non-cash adjustments arising from legislated income tax changes and adjustments recognized in the current period for income tax of prior periods, including any related after-tax interest on reassessments. The trend in basic EPS is impacted by the share purchases under our normal course issuer bid (NCIB) program.

The trend in Cash provided by operating activities reflects generally higher income tax payments and increased interest payments and higher restructuring and other disbursements, partly offset by growth in consolidated EBITDA. The trend in free cash flow reflects the factors affecting Cash provided by operating activities, as well as increases in capital expenditures (excluding spectrum licences).

5.3 Consolidated operations

The following is a discussion of our consolidated financial performance. Segmented information in Note 5 of the interim consolidated financial statements is regularly reported to our CEO (the chief operating decision-maker). We discuss the performance of our segments in Section 5.4 Wireless segment, Section 5.5 Wireline segment and in capital expenditures in Section 7.3 Cash used by investing activities.

Operating income increased by $19 million in the third quarter of 2016 and $53 million in the first nine months of 2016, as growth in EBITDA was partly offset by increased Depreciation and amortization expenses.

Total income tax expense increased by $6 million in the third quarter of 2016 and decreased by $28 million in the first nine months of 2016. The increase for the quarter was primarily due to an increase in non-deductible expenses in 2016, as well as adjustments recognized in 2015 from the settlements of prior years' income tax-related matters. The decrease for the nine-month period was primarily due to a $48 million non-cash adjustment in the second quarter of 2015 to revalue deferred income tax liabilities arising from an increase in the Alberta provincial corporate tax rate, and a $23 million recovery recorded in 2015 related to the settlement of prior years' income tax-related matters (excluding related interest income).

Comprehensive income increased by $282 million in the third quarter of 2016 and $212 million in the first nine months of 2016, primarily due to increases in employee defined benefit plan re-measurement amounts due to returns on pension plan assets. Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income are composed of changes in the unrealized fair value of derivatives designated as cash flow hedges, foreign currency translation adjustments arising from translating financial statements of foreign operations, and changes in the unrealized fair value of available-for-sale investments.

5.4 Wireless segment

Total wireless operating revenues increased by $50 million in the third quarter of 2016 and $112 million in the first nine months of 2016.

Network revenues from external customers increased by $79 million in the third quarter of 2016 and $157 million in the first nine months of 2016. Data network revenue increased by 10.6% in the third quarter of 2016 and 8.8% in the first nine months of 2016, reflecting: (i) a larger proportion of higher-rate two-year plans in the revenue mix; (ii) increased adoption of larger data buckets; (iii) growth in the subscriber base; (iv) a higher postpaid subscriber mix; and (v) increasing data usage from data-intensive devices. Voice network revenue decreased by 2.4% in the third quarter of 2016 and 3.3% in the first nine months of 2016 due to the increased adoption of unlimited nationwide voice plans and continued but moderating substitution to data services, partly offset by growth in the subscriber base.

Equipment and other services decreased by $30 million in the third quarter of 2016 and $74 million in the first nine months of 2016, resulting from a combination of higher per-unit subsidies, lower retention volumes, competitive intensity and the discontinuance of Black's Photography revenue from the closure of stores in August 2015, partly offset by increased postpaid gross additions in the quarter and higher-value smartphones in the sales mix.

Other operating income increased by $2 million in the third quarter of 2016 and $30 million in the first nine months of 2016, mainly due to net gains and equity income related to real estate joint venture developments, gains from the sale of property, plant and equipment, as well as the gain from the exchange of wireless spectrum licences in the second quarter of 2016.

Intersegment network revenue in the wireless segment represents network services provided to the wireline segment. Such revenues are eliminated upon consolidation along with the associated expenses in wireline.

Total wireless operating expenses increased by $6 million in the third quarter of 2016 and decreased by $18 million in the first nine months of 2016.

Equipment sales expenses increased by $12 million in the third quarter of 2016 and $28 million in the first nine months of 2016, reflecting an increase in higher-value smartphones in the sales mix and increasing handset costs (including the effect of higher supplier costs due to the decline in the Canadian dollar exchange rate vs. the U.S. dollar over the last two years) and increased postpaid gross additions in the quarter, partly offset by lower retention volumes, lower prepaid gross additions, and by lower cost of sales from the closure of Black's Photography stores in August 2015.

Network operating expenses increased by $3 million in the third quarter of 2016 and $4 million in the first nine months of 2016, mainly from higher roaming costs from increased roaming volumes partly offset by lower maintenance costs.

Marketing expenses declined by $12 million in the third quarter of 2016 and $18 million in the first nine months of 2016, primarily due to lower advertising and promotions expenses, as well as lower commission expenses driven by lower gross additions and retention volumes.

Other goods and services purchased increased by $19 million in the third quarter of 2016, primarily due to increases in external labour, higher non-labour restructuring and other costs, as well as higher bad debt provisions to support the growing subscriber base. Other goods and services purchased were relatively flat in the first nine months of 2016, as lower non-labour restructuring and other costs mainly from provisions for the closure of Black's Photography retail stores during the third quarter of 2015 were offset by higher external labour and other administrative costs and an increase in bad debt provisions.

Employee benefits expense decreased by $16 million in the third quarter of 2016 and $31 million in the first nine months of 2016, reflecting lower salaries and wages driven by a reduction in FTEs from our ongoing operational efficiency and effectiveness initiatives, lower share-based compensation expenses, and lower labour-related restructuring costs, partly offset by inflationary compensation increases.

Wireless EBITDA increased by $44 million in the third quarter of 2016 and $130 million in the first nine months of 2016, including gains, as detailed in the table above. Wireless adjusted EBITDA increased by $44 million in the third quarter of 2016 and $87 million in the first nine months of 2016, reflecting network revenue growth driven by higher ARPU and a larger customer base, as well as ongoing operational efficiency and effectiveness initiatives, partly offset by higher acquisition and retention spending.

5.5 Wireline segment

Total wireline operating revenues increased by $36 million in the third quarter of 2016 and $109 million in the first nine months of 2016.

Total wireline operating expenses increased by $17 million in the third quarter of 2016 and $63 million in the first nine months of 2016.

Wireline EBITDA increased by $19 million in the third quarter of 2016, primarily from growth in the data service margin, as well as net revenue impacts from the real estate joint venture developments, partly offset by continued declines in legacy voice services, higher restructuring and other costs, and the impact of the economic slowdown on the business market, particularly in Alberta. In the first nine months of 2016, wireline EBITDA increased by $46 million due to similar factors as noted for the third quarter, and was negatively impacted by year-to-date costs and revenue impacts of $3 million related to the wildfires in northern Alberta. Wireline adjusted EBITDA increased by 4.2% and 5.0%, respectively, in the third quarter and nine-month period, as compared to operating revenue increases of 2.1% and 2.3%, respectively, excluding the net revenue impacts from the real estate joint venture developments. This reflects our execution on cost efficiency programs, as well as improving margins in data services, including Internet, business process outsourcing services, TELUS TV and TELUS Health services.

6. Changes in financial position

7. Liquidity and capital resources

Our discussion in this section is qualified in its entirety by the Caution regarding forward-looking statements at the beginning of this MD&A.

7.1 Overview

Our capital structure financial policies and report on financing and capital structure management plans are described in Section 4.3.

7.2 Cash provided by operating activities

Cash provided by operating activities increased by $7 million in the third quarter of 2016 and decreased by $199 million in the first nine months of 2016.

7.3 Cash used by investing activities

Cash used by investing activities increased by $131 million in the third quarter of 2016 and decreased by nearly $1.8 billion in the first nine months of 2016. The changes included the following:

Wireless segment capital expenditures increased in 2016 by $86 million in the third quarter and $49 million year to date. The increases were primarily due to continued investments in our fibre-optic network to support our small-cell technology strategy to improve coverage and prepare for a more efficient and timely evolution to 5G, as well as increased spending on the deployment of 700 MHz and 2500 MHz spectrum licences. We also continued to invest in system and network resiliency and reliability in support of our ongoing customers first initiatives and to ready the network and systems for future retirement of legacy assets.

Wireline segment capital expenditures increased in 2016 by $78 million in the third quarter and $203 million year to date. The increases were primarily due to continuing investments in our broadband infrastructure, including connecting more homes and businesses directly to our fibre-optic network. This investment supports our high-speed Internet and Optik TV subscriber growth, as well as our customers' demand for faster Internet speeds, and extends the reach and functionality of our business and healthcare solutions. We also continued to make investments in system and network resiliency and reliability.

7.4 Cash provided (used) by financing activities

Net cash used by financing activities was $370 million in the third quarter of 2016, as compared to $412 million net cash used by financing activities in the third quarter of 2015. Net cash used by financing activities was $225 million in the first nine months of 2016, as compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $1.25 billion in the first nine months of 2015. Financing activities included the following:

Dividends paid to the holders of Common Shares

Dividends paid to the holders of Common Shares totalled $274 million in the third quarter of 2016, an increase of $21 million from the third quarter of 2015. Dividends paid for the first nine months of 2016 were $798 million, an increase of $58 million from the first nine months of 2015. The increases reflect higher dividend rates under our dividend growth program (see Section 4.3), partially offset by lower outstanding shares resulting from shares purchased and cancelled under our normal course issuer bid (NCIB) program. Subsequent to September 30, 2016, we paid dividends of $272 million to the holders of Common Shares in October 2016. Dividends paid to our shareholders in 2016 totalled $1,070 million.

Purchase of Common Shares for cancellation

Under our 2016 NCIB, we purchased 441,700 shares for $19 million in the third quarter of 2016 and purchased approximately 3 million shares for $130 million in the first nine months of 2016. Our 2016 NCIB concluded on September 14, 2016. Our 2017 NCIB commenced September 30, 2016. See Section 4.3 for details of our planned multi-year share purchase program.

Short-term borrowings

Short-term borrowings are composed primarily of amounts advanced to us from an arm's-length securitization trust pursuant to the transfer of receivables securitization transactions (see Section 7.7 Sale of trade receivables). Such proceeds were $100 million at September 30, 2016, unchanged since September 30, 2015. In the comparative periods, such proceeds had increased from $100 million at March 31, 2015, to $500 million at June 30, 2015, and subsequently decreased to $100 million at September 30, 2015.

Long-term debt issues and repayments

For the third quarter of 2016, long-term debt repayments, net of issues, were $67 million, primarily composed of:

For the first nine months of 2016, long-term debt issues net of repayments were $437 million, resulting primarily from the September debt issue, a $119 million (U.S.$81 million) net decrease in commercial paper from $256 million (U.S.$185 million) at December 31, 2015, and $361 million, net, drawn on the TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TI) credit facility as at September 30, 2016, net of the $600 million repayment of Series CI Notes in May 2016.

In comparison, long-term debt issues, net of repayments, were $380 million in the third quarter of 2015 and $2.4 billion in the first nine months of 2015, and were primarily composed of:

Our average term to maturity of long-term debt (excluding commercial paper and the revolving component of the TI credit facility) has increased to approximately 10.7 years at September 30, 2016, compared to approximately 10.6 years at September 30, 2015. Additionally, our weighted average cost of long-term debt (excluding commercial paper and the revolving component of the TI credit facility) was 4.23% at September 30, 2016, as compared to 4.32% at June 30, 2016 and 4.42% at September 30, 2015.

Issue of shares by subsidiary to non-controlling interest

In June 2016, a subsidiary issued shares to Baring Private Equity Asia for it to acquire a 35% non-controlling interest in TI. Cash proceeds net of issue costs currently paid were $291 million as at September 30, 2016.

7.5 Liquidity and capital resource measures

Net debt was $12.2 billion at September 30, 2016, an increase of $0.5 billion from one year earlier, resulting mainly from the U.S.$600 million Note issue in September 2016.

Fixed-rate debt as a proportion of total indebtedness was 95% at September 30, 2016, up from 92% one year earlier, mainly due to the U.S. dollar Note issue and a decrease in commercial paper, which emulates floating-rate debt, partially offset by the amounts drawn on the TI credit facility.

Net debt to EBITDA - excluding restructuring and other costs ratio was 2.62 times, as measured at September 30, 2016, down slightly from one year earlier. Our long-term objective for this measure is within a range of 2.00 to 2.50 times, which we believe is consistent with maintaining investment grade credit ratings in the range of BBB+, or the equivalent and providing reasonable access to capital. As at September 30, 2016, this ratio remains outside of the long-term objective range due to prior issuance of incremental debt primarily for the acquisition in 2014 and 2015 of spectrum licences for approximately $3.6 billion, which were auctioned in unprecedented amounts and in atypical concentrations during those years, offset by growth in EBITDA - excluding restructuring and other costs. These acquired licences have more than doubled our national spectrum holdings and represent an investment to extend our network capacity to support continuing data consumption growth, as well as growth in our wireless customer base. We will endeavour to return this ratio to within the objective range in the medium term, as we believe that this range is supportive of our long-term strategy. While this ratio exceeds our long-term objective range, we are well in compliance with the leverage ratio covenant in our credit facilities, which states that we may not permit our net debt to operating cash flow ratio to exceed 4.00:1.00 (see Section 7.6 Credit facilities).

Earnings coverage ratio measured for the 12-month period ended September 30, 2016, was 4.6 times, down from 5.1 times one year earlier. Higher borrowing costs reduced the ratio by 0.4, while lower income before borrowing costs and income taxes reduced the ratio by 0.1.

EBITDA - excluding restructuring and other costs interest coverage ratio measured for the 12-month period ended September 30, 2016, was 8.5 times, down from 9.8 times one year earlier as a result of the increase in net interest costs, partially offset by growth in EBITDA - excluding restructuring and other costs.

Dividend payout ratios: Actual dividend payout decisions will continue to be subject to our Board's assessment and the determination of our financial position and outlook, as well as our long-term dividend payout ratio guideline of 65 to 75% of prospective net earnings per share. The disclosed basic and adjusted dividend payout ratios are historical measures utilizing the last four quarters of dividends declared and earnings per share. We estimate that we are within our target guideline on a prospective dividend payout ratio basis. These historical measures for the 12-month period ended September 30, 2016 are presented for illustrative purposes in evaluating our target guideline and both exceeded the objective range.

7.6 Credit facilities

At September 30, 2016, we had available liquidity of more than $2.1 billion from unutilized credit facilities, including approximately $72 million available liquidity from the TI credit facility, and $133 million available from uncommitted letters of credit facilities, as well as $400 million available under our trade receivables securitization program (see Section 7.7 Sale of trade receivables). This adheres to our objective of generally maintaining at least $1.0 billion of available liquidity.

TELUS revolving credit facility

We have a $2.25 billion (or U.S. dollar equivalent) revolving credit facility with a syndicate of 15 financial institutions that was renewed in the second quarter of 2016 and expires on May 31, 2021. The revolving credit facility is used for general corporate purposes, including the backstop of commercial paper, as required.

Our revolving credit facility contains customary covenants, including a requirement that we not permit our consolidated leverage ratio to exceed 4.00 to 1.00 and that we not permit our consolidated coverage ratio to be less than 2.00 to 1.00, at the end of any financial quarter. Our consolidated leverage ratio was approximately 2.62 to 1.00 as at September 30, 2016, and our consolidated coverage ratio was approximately 8.52 to 1.00 as at September 30, 2016. These ratios are expected to remain well above the covenants. There are certain minor differences in the calculation of the leverage ratio and coverage ratio under the revolving credit facility, as compared with the calculation of Net debt to EBITDA - excluding restructuring and other costs and EBITDA - excluding restructuring and other costs interest coverage. Historically, the calculations have not been materially different. The covenants are not impacted by revaluation, if any, of Property, plant and equipment, Intangible assets or Goodwill for accounting purposes. Continued access to our credit facilities is not contingent on maintaining a specific credit rating.

Commercial paper

TELUS Corporation has an unsecured commercial paper program, which is backstopped by our revolving credit facility, enabling us to issue commercial paper up to a maximum aggregate amount of $1.4 billion at September 30, 2016, including a U.S. dollar denominated commercial paper program for up to U.S.$1.0 billion within this maximum aggregate amount. The commercial paper program is to be used for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, capital expenditures and investments. Our ability to reasonably access the commercial paper market in Canada and the U.S. is dependent on our credit ratings (see Section 7.8 Credit ratings).

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. credit facilities

As at September 30, 2016, TI had a U.S.$330 million bank credit facility, secured by its assets, expiring on May 31, 2021, with a syndicate of financial institutions. The credit facility comprises a revolving U.S.$115 million component and a U.S.$215 million term loan component. The credit facility is non-recourse to TELUS Corporation. As at September 30, 2016, $361 million ($352 million net of unamortized issue costs) was outstanding, all of which was denominated in U.S. dollars (U.S.$275 million), with a weighted average interest rate of 2.66%.

Other letter of credit facilities

At September 30, 2016, we had $208 million of letters of credit outstanding (December 31, 2015 - $202 million), issued under various uncommitted facilities; such letter of credit facilities are in addition to the ability to provide letters of credit pursuant to our committed bank credit facility. Available liquidity under various uncommitted letters of credit facilities was $133 million at September 30, 2016.

7.7 Sale of trade receivables

TELUS Communications Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of TELUS, is a party to an agreement with an arm's-length securitization trust associated with a major Schedule I Canadian bank, under which it is able to sell an interest in certain trade receivables for an amount up to a maximum of $500 million. The agreement is in effect until December 31, 2018, and available liquidity was $400 million as at September 30, 2016. (See Note 19 of the interim consolidated financial statements.) Sales of





More information:

http://www.telus.com



PressRelease by

Telus Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/04/2016 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 504994

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Telus Corporation

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 58



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease