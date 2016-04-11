TELUS Corporation : Notice of Cash Dividend

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- (TSX: T)(NYSE: TU) - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of forty-eight cents ($0.48) Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on January 3, 2017 to holders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2016.

By order of the Board

Monique Mercier

EVP - Corporate Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Vancouver, British Columbia

November 3, 2016

