TELUS Corporation : Notice of Cash Dividend

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- (TSX: T)(NYSE: TU) - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of forty-eight cents ($0.48) Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on January 3, 2017 to holders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2016.
By order of the Board
Monique Mercier
EVP - Corporate Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
