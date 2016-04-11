       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Fosjoas K5 Intelligent Electric Standing Up Scooter is the Blessing to Takeout Service

Fosjoas K5 standing up electric scooter adopts anterior-standing riding mode and thus it offers comfortable riding experience.

(firmenpresse) - Nowadays, take-out service is more and more prosperous. Many couples are busy in their work and have no time to cook meal after work. Then, take-out food is their best choice. There are many kinds of healthy and delicious food offered for people. Therefore, take-out service offers a lot of job opportunities. It is often seen that many couriers deliver food to different houses. A type of effective alternative tool is helpful to improve the take-out service. Currently, Fosjoas K5 standing up electric scooter must be the best choice for take-out couriers.

In the very first place, Fosjoas K5 two-wheeled electric scooter enjoys the maximum load-100kg, which is enough to courier to deliver food every time. Meanwhile, it adopts anterior-standing riding mode, which caters for the principles of ergonomics and wont cause fatigue after long-time riding. After all, delivering takeout is really a laborious job, but Fosjoas K5 two-wheeled electric scooter makes it relaxing and efficient. Selecting Fosjoas K5 two-wheeled electric scooter has another advantage: unlimited range. As long as take-out couriers take enough spare batteries, unlimited range can be easily realized. The brake assistant system is able to shorten the stopping distance when emergency happens. The adopted LED taillight and automatic riding light fully make sure the riding safety in the night. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jTAUSppx98

In addition, take-out couriers need to call customers in advance so as to confirm that there is person in house. What if the cell phone runs out on the halfway? Dont worry! Fosjoas K5 electric scooter is equipped with high-efficiency USB power supply connector. If the cell phone runs out, it can be charged via the USB connector. In the meantime, Fosjoas K5 self-balancing scooters has triple fold system and thus it can be taken into elevator, subway or other small spaces easily. It is no wonder that Fosjoas K5 is the best choice for take-out service.

Moben Intl(england) Co.,Limited
Jason
London, UK
moben(at)fosjoas.com
http://www.fosjoas.com



Date: 11/04/2016
Language: English
News-ID 504997
Character count: 2339
Firma: Moben Intl(england) Co.,Limited

