Songa Offshore SE : Update on timing of conversion of Class A-shares

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Reference is made to previous stock exchange announcements by Songa Offshore SE
(the "Company") in connection with the refinancing first announced on 15 March
2016 (the "Refinancing").

Pursuant to the terms of the Refinancing, the Class A-shares delivered to
unsecured lenders as part of the debt conversion under the Refinancing will
remain as unlisted Class A-Shares until after the Company has published its Q3
2016 interim financial report, as well as a listing prospectus.

The Q3 2016 interim financial report is scheduled to be published on 11 November
2016, and a supplemental listing prospectus is currently expected to be
published on or about 15 November 2016. Subject to such publications, it is
expected that the Class A-shares will tradable on Oslo Børs as ordinary shares
from 16 November 2016.

Further updates will be provided in due course. Until confirmation from the
Company through a stock exchange announcement that the conversion have occurred,
the Class A-shares cannot be traded on Oslo Børs.


4 November 2016
Limassol, Cyprus


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Songa Offshore SE via GlobeNewswire






