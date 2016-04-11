Songa Offshore SE : Update on timing of conversion of Class A-shares

Reference is made to previous stock exchange announcements by Songa Offshore SE

(the "Company") in connection with the refinancing first announced on 15 March

2016 (the "Refinancing").



Pursuant to the terms of the Refinancing, the Class A-shares delivered to

unsecured lenders as part of the debt conversion under the Refinancing will

remain as unlisted Class A-Shares until after the Company has published its Q3

2016 interim financial report, as well as a listing prospectus.



The Q3 2016 interim financial report is scheduled to be published on 11 November

2016, and a supplemental listing prospectus is currently expected to be

published on or about 15 November 2016. Subject to such publications, it is

expected that the Class A-shares will tradable on Oslo Børs as ordinary shares

from 16 November 2016.



Further updates will be provided in due course. Until confirmation from the

Company through a stock exchange announcement that the conversion have occurred,

the Class A-shares cannot be traded on Oslo Børs.





4 November 2016

Limassol, Cyprus





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







