Brookfield Infrastructure Reports Third Quarter 2016 Results

Brookfield Infrastructure reported net income for the quarter of $78 million ($0.16 per unit) compared to $123 million ($0.31 per unit) in the prior year as higher earnings generated by the business were offset by movements in fair value associated with our hedging activities.

Our FFO during the quarter of $235 million benefitted from solid organic growth across the business. In addition, the increased ownership in our North American natural gas transmission and Brazilian toll road businesses, and contributions from several acquisitions positively impacted results during the period. These factors more than offset the impact of foreign exchange where the U.S. dollar strengthened compared to the various currencies we are exposed to. Our payout ratio(5) for the quarter was 68%, which remains within our target range of 60-70%.

"We continue to build momentum heading into 2017. We delivered 12% FFO per unit growth and completed three transactions in the third quarter," said Sam Pollock, CEO of Brookfield Infrastructure. "In the upcoming years, we expect to benefit from a number of current growth initiatives. We will be investing over $1.1 billion in the build-out of our Brazilian gas and electricity transmission business and have $1.5 billion of growth projects that will be coming online over the next 12-18 months."

Segment Performance

Our utilities segment generated FFO of $102 million for the quarter, compared to $99 million last year. Results for this segment increased as a result of the strength in connection activity in our UK regulated distribution business, inflation indexation across our operations and the commissioning of capital into the rate base over the past 12 months. The impact of these positive results more than offset lower contribution from our regulated terminal that experienced a reduction in its return as a result of its recent regulatory reset.

Our transport segment generated FFO of $112 million in the third quarter, which was 9% ahead of prior year. These results were driven by higher tariffs and volumes across a number of our operations. Our results also reflect the contribution from the incremental interest we acquired in our Brazilian toll road business in May, new toll road investments in India and Peru, and partial contribution from our recently closed Australian ports business. The impact of these positive factors were modestly offset by foreign exchange and tariff relief that we extended to one of our Australian rail clients.

Our energy segment generated FFO of $40 million in the third quarter, compared to $19 million last year. This improvement reflects the incremental contribution from increased ownership and reduced leverage in our North American natural gas transmission business, contribution from our newly acquired gas storage business in North America, as well as strong same-store growth of 15%.

Our French communications infrastructure operations generated FFO of $19 million, which is consistent with the prior year.

The following table presents FFO by segment:

Update on Strategic Initiatives

We have executed on a number of initiatives in the third quarter that will contribute meaningfully to our businesses.

We are also pursuing the acquisition of various networks of operating electricity transmission lines, in addition to securing greenfield projects planned for construction in the next few years. We are encouraged by the number of prospective investments that are ahead of us as we strive to build a transmission business of meaningful scale.

Appointment of a New Director

Brookfield Infrastructure is also pleased to announce the appointment of William Cox to the Board of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited, effective November 3, 2016. William Cox is the President of The Waterfront, the owner and manager of real estate and retail property in Bermuda, and has a wealth of experience operating a number of businesses in senior executive positions over his career. In conjunction with this addition, Don Mackenzie is stepping off the Board. Derek Pannell, Chairman of the Board, stated "I am very pleased to welcome William Cox to the Board and look forward to his business insights. William Cox is a seasoned business executive who will be very helpful in assisting Brookfield Infrastructure from an operational and organizational perspective as it continues to grow and expand its businesses. I would also like to thank Don Mackenzie for his advice and guidance since joining the Board in 2013. His commitment to the success of Brookfield Infrastructure has been greatly appreciated."

Distributions

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.39 per unit, payable on December 30, 2016 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on November 30, 2016 ("Q4 2016 distribution"). The regular quarterly dividends on the Cumulative Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 1, Series 3 and Series 5 have also been declared.

The quarterly distributions payable on the limited partnership units ("LP units") are declared in U.S. dollars. Registered unitholders who are U.S. residents receive their dividends in U.S. dollars, unless they request the Canadian dollar equivalent. Beginning with the Q4 2016 distribution, registered unitholders who are Canadian residents and beneficial unitholders whose units are registered in the name of the Canadian Depository for Securities Limited ("CDS") or a name other than their own name (i.e., generally those holding their LP Units with a Canadian brokerage), will receive their dividends in the Canadian dollar equivalent, unless they request to receive dividends in U.S. dollars. The Canadian dollar equivalent of the quarterly dividend is based on the Bank of Canada noon exchange rate on the record date for the dividend.

References to Brookfield Infrastructure are to the Partnership together with its subsidiaries and operating entities. Brookfield Infrastructure's results include limited partnership units held by public unitholders, redeemable partnership units and general partnership units.

References to the Partnership are to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Statements of Funds from Operations

Notes:

Funds from operations in this statement is on a segmented basis and represents the operations of Brookfield Infrastructure net of charges associated with related liabilities and non-controlling interests. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as FFO excluding the impact of interest expense and other income or expenses. Net income attributable to the partnership includes net income attributable to non-controlling interests - redeemable partnership units held by Brookfield, limited partners and the general partner.

The Statements of Funds from Operations above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with the Partnership's Supplemental Information and differs from net income as presented in Brookfield Infrastructure's Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 7 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses funds from operations (FFO) as a key measure to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider both measures in assessing Brookfield Infrastructure's results.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Statements of Funds from Operations per unit

Notes:

The Statements of Funds from Operations per unit above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with the Partnership's Supplemental Information and differs from net income per limited partnership unit as presented in Brookfield Infrastructure's Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 7 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses funds from operations per unit (FFO per unit) as a key measure to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider both measures in assessing Brookfield Infrastructure's results.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Statements of Partnership Capital

Notes:

Partnership capital in these statements represents Brookfield Infrastructure's investments in its operations on a segmented basis, net of underlying liabilities and non-controlling interests, and includes partnership capital attributable to non-controlling interests - redeemable partnership units held by Brookfield, limited partners and the general partner.

The Statements of Partnership Capital above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with the Partnership's Supplemental Information and differs from the Brookfield Infrastructure's Consolidated Statements of Financial Position on page 6 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Readers are encouraged to consider both bases of presentation in assessing Brookfield Infrastructure's financial position.

