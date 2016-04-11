Smartfrog scales its operations in Ireland

(PresseBox) - Smartfrog, a leading ?Internet of Things? (IoT) start-up, today announced that it will create 35 new jobs at its Dublin Office.

Smartfrog chose Ireland for its high tech ecosystem, ease of access to the English speaking markets, and availability of talent. Smartfrog is currently recruiting across a range of positions including Finance, Sales, Marketing and support roles ? jobs(at)smartfrog.com

?Ireland has a great reputation as a location for high growth companies. To date we have received considerable support from both the public and private sector. We are very excited to build our international operations here in Dublin by leveraging the deep pool of available talent.? Charles Fraenkl, CEO of Smartfrog.

Smartfrog (http://www.smartfrog.com) is a tech company focused on the ?Internet of Things?, which is about making everyday objects more intelligent and connected to the internet, e.g. via an app. The aim is to make the everyday lives of people more comfortable and more secure by making modern technologies user friendly and affordable. For this Smartfrog has developed a universal IoT-Platform designed to build dedicated solutions across product areas. Having started with security and monitoring as a primary area, it offers an easy-to-use and affordable complete home security solution, so that users can always keep an eye on their home and business at any time and from anywhere. The package starts at ?5.95 (£4.95) per month, with no minimum contract period and monthly cancellation. It includes the Smartfrog app, a Smartfrog Cam and video storage. In addition to its hardware camera Smartfrog also offers a freemium-IoT solution, a free-to-download app that turns almost any smartphone and webcam into a surveillance camera. Smartfrog has users in 130 countries.

Few weeks ago, Smartfrog completed a new financing round of EUR 20 million to fund its strong growth. The company has raised a total of around EUR 28 million in funding since its foundation in June 2014.



Forbes recently listed Smartfrog as one of the top 25 global IoT Startups and one of the 10 most-funded.



