An Autumn Leisure Time: Riding Fosjoas U3 SUV Intelligent Self balance Electric Scooter

Fosjoas U3 SUV electric scooter is designed for travel in leisure time. This moment of every year, the beautiful and cool autumn is on her way to people.

(firmenpresse) - Finally, the hot summer has left. The temperature lowers down and the leaves turn yellow. Everyone knows that the beautiful and cool autumn is coming. It is the best season on the planet. People had better make the best use of this time to take a travel and release them from heavy life pressure. When it comes to travel tool, Fosjoas U3 SUV electric scooter must be the perfect one.



The most beautiful autumn is always in the depth of the great nature. Generally speaking, bicycle and private car cant get people there, but Fosjoas U3 two-wheeled electric scooter can make it. Comparatively speaking, it owns much smaller figure and concise body design. Therefore, it can pass through narrow road. The adopted two 16-inch tyres play a key role. On the surface of tyres, there is unique tread pattern, which is helpful to improve the road holding capacity and skid resistance. Generally speaking, they can easily get through soft grasslands, bumpy mountain roads and irregular country paths. In the meantime, travelers dont need to worry about power, because Fosjoas U3 two-wheeled electric scooter is driven by 680Wh lithium-ion battery. It not only offers strong power for scooter, but also protects the nature. Dont forget that lithium-ion battery wont discharge any exhausts during riding course. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlO8oWuq4tE



Fosjoas U3 self-balancing scooters offers travelers unmatched music experience, which benefits from the enlarged and sealed bass sound chamber. For one thing, travellers can connect such a bass sound chamber with cell phone or other devices and play loved songs in it. Then, the journey will be much more enjoyable. For another thing, people can download a radio app in the phone and listen to the real-time news via the bass sound chamber. It is really a very cool journey. Fosjoas U3 is the best partner with autumn.



