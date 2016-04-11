       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
ISG-Group launches its first freefall simulator with patented cooling system

Gladbeck, 4. November 2016. Indoor Skydiving Germany Group (ISG), German manufacturer of high performance freefall simulators launches its first freefall simulator with a patented active cooling system

(firmenpresse) - Freefall simulators are getting more and more popular all over the world. In the last years there was an increasing demand for high quality technical solutions in tropical and subtropical areas. ISG group reacted to those demands and developed a patented cooling systems which allows energy efficient operation of vertical windtunnels in hot and humid climates where louver systems do not suffice.

ISG´s new patented cooling systems is available instead of or in addition to ISG´s patented louver systems which uses fresh air for cooling in moderate climates.

ISG´s patented cooling system uses hollow aluminium profiled turning vanes as an heat exchanger. This avoids a traditional heat exchanger being placed in the air duct which would create additional energy costs by causing significant drag. For its actively cooled turning vanes, ISG uses a newly developed and patented system of flooding the welded turning vanes with water, a system which allows to keep leakage risks and maintenance particularly low.

Boris Nebe, managing partner of ISG-Group: After launching our first cooling sytems, we are very happy to see that our cooling system works perfectly well and maintains the desired temperature at all circumstances, even at high freefly speed.

The wind tunnel technology of ISG-Group was developed in cooperation with the aerospace department of the Technical University of Berlin and other aeronautical engineering companies and is internationally recognized for its energy efficiency, safety and airflow quality.

The first reference facility opened in 2009 in Bottrop, Germany (Indoor Skydiving Germany GmbH  www.indoor-skydiving.com). Since then ISG-Group has built and started multiple wind tunnel facilities for customers; many additional projects are in construction or planning phase.



http://www.isg-group.de



indoor-skydiving, wind-tunnel, windtunnel, isg, freefly,



Driven by mankinds dream of flight, ISG-Group delivers and builds vertical wind tunnels for freefall simulation for the sport of indoor skydiving and the entertainment market. The high performance facilities of ISG-Group are used also as professional training facilities for skydivers and military freefall units.
In addition to that they also deliver a new experience to the entertainment market. The founders of this company developed in the recent years the most advanced and most silent vertical wind tunnel technology. It is internationally recognized for its energy efficiency, design, safety and airflow quality. Managing Director is Boris Nebe, the headquarter is in Gladbeck, Germany. Information under www.isg-group.de

ISG-Group
Anke Culemann
Am Wiesenbusch 2
45966 Gladbeck
Email: anke.culemann(at)isg-group.de
Web: www.isg-group.de



Firma: Indoor Skydiving Germany Group
Stadt: Gladbeck 45966

