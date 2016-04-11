Orbite Technologies to Host Third Quarter 2016 Investor Conference Call and Webcast on November 11, 2016

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- Orbite Technologies Inc. (TSX: ORT)(OTCQX: EORBF) ("Orbite" or the "Company") today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2016 third quarter results on Friday, November 11, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). Participants will be able to dial in or listen to the call via webcast. The call will be hosted by Glenn Kelly, President and CEO, and Jacques Bedard, Vice President Finance & CFO. The Company expects to report its financial results that same day before markets open.

The call will be held in English. The Q&A session will be in English and French.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

About Orbite

Orbite Technologies Inc. is a Canadian cleantech company whose innovative and proprietary processes are expected to produce alumina and other high-value products, such as rare earth and rare metal oxides, at one of the lowest costs in the industry, and in a sustainable fashion, using feedstocks that include aluminous clay, kaolin, nepheline, bauxite, red mud, fly ash as well as serpentine residues from chrysotile processing sites. Orbite is currently in the process of finalizing its first commercial high-purity alumina (HPA) production plant in Cap-Chat, Quebec and has completed the basic engineering for a proposed smelter-grade alumina (SGA) production plant, which would use clay mined from its Grande-Vallee deposit. The Company's portfolio contains 16 intellectual property families, including 45 patents and 71 pending patent applications in 11 different countries and regions. The first intellectual property family is patented in Canada, USA, Australia, China, Japan and Russia. The Company also operates a state of the art technology development center in Laval, Quebec, where its technologies are developed and validated.

Contacts:

NATIONAL Equicom

Marc Lakmaaker

External Investor Relations Consultant



416-848-1397





For Media Inquiries:

NATIONAL Equicom

Scott Anderson

External Media Relations Consultant

416-586-1954





More information:

http://www.orbitetech.com/



PressRelease by

Orbite Technologies Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/04/2016 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 505017

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Orbite Technologies Inc.

Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 46



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease