Jenoptik completes five-year defense frame agreements with US Government

Within the scope of the two contracts Jenoptik will supply spare components for the Patriot integrated air and missile defense system

(PresseBox) - The agreements have a value of more than 35 million US dollars (32.5 million euros) and were contracted with the US Government. They include the delivery of spare parts for electric generators, which provide energy to the defense system, as well as engine kits, reset kits and recapitalization kits for the Patriot systems. The kits keep the power generating equipment in operational condition and thus support the US Army Communications Electronics Command (CECOM) maintenance program.

Jenoptik develops and produces the components in the United States at its El Paso (Texas) site and in Germany at its Altenstadt (Bavaria) site. The orders will contribute to revenue and earnings of Jenoptik?s Defense & Civil Systems segment for 2016 and up to 2021.

Raytheon?s Global Patriot Solutions is providing comprehensive protection against a full range of advanced threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. Patriot is continually upgraded and enhanced to leverage the latest technology. Thirteen nations depend on Patriot as the foundation for their defense.



As an integrated photonics company, [url=https://www.jenoptik.com/]Jenoptik[/url] is active in the three segments Optics & Life Science, Mobility and Defense & Civil Systems.

The Defense & Civil Systems segment develops, produces and distributes mechatronic and sensor systems for civil and military applications. The portfolio ranges from individual assemblies, which customers integrate into their systems, through to complete systems and end products. The segment's areas of competence are energy systems, optical sensor systems, stabilization systems, aviation systems as well as radomes & composites. Top-quality customer service ensures that the Jenoptik products and customer systems are supported over their useful lives, which generally extend over many years.



The mechatronic products include diesel-electric gensets, electrical machines such as alternators, electric motors or converters, power electronics, heating systems and control units as well as lift systems and rescue hoists. They are used in drive, stabilization and energy systems for military and civil vehicles, rail and aircraft equipment. The sensor systems include infrared camera systems and laser rangefinders which are primarily used in automation technology, as well as security technology and military reconnaissance.





Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/04/2016

