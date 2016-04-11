TC PipeLines, LP Announces 2016 Third Quarter Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TEXAS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) (the Partnership) today reported third quarter 2016 net income attributable to controlling interests of $58 million and distributable cash flow of $69 million.

"Our diverse portfolio of pipeline assets continued to deliver strong financial results this quarter, generating increased earnings and cash flow compared to the same quarter in 2015," said Brandon Anderson, president of TC PipeLines, GP, Inc. "Our results reflect the addition of PNGTS to our partnership along with solid results from both GTN and Great Lakes during the quarter. GTN continued to benefit from increased demand for its short-term transportation services and contracting on Great Lakes has improved year-over-year."

Third Quarter 2016 Highlights (All financial figures are unaudited)

The Partnership's financial highlights for the third quarter of 2016 compared to the third quarter of 2015 were:

Recent Developments

Cash Distributions - On October 20, 2016, the board of directors of our General Partner declared the Partnership's third quarter 2016 cash distribution in the amount of $0.94 per common unit payable on November 14, 2016 to unitholders of record as of November 1, 2016. The declared distribution to our General Partner will include a $1.3 million distribution for its effective two percent general partner interest and an IDR payment amounting to $1.9 million for a total distribution of $3.2 million.

Recent Conclusion of TransCanada MLP Strategy Review - TransCanada, the ultimate parent company of our General Partner, recently announced the execution of an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding publicly-held common units of Columbia Pipeline Partners LP and stated that the decision to acquire Columbia Pipeline Partners completed its review of strategic alternatives for its master limited partnership (MLP) holdings following its acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc. This acquisition will leave TransCanada with a single MLP in TC PipeLines, LP, which it describes as a core element of TransCanada's future strategy.

TransCanada is advancing CAD $25 billion of near-term capital projects, approximately CAD $7.5 billion of which has been invested to date with the remainder to be spent largely over the next three years. TransCanada says it intends to prudently fund its capital program in a manner that is consistent with maintaining its financial strength, including dropdowns to the Partnership.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2016 Results of Operations

For the three months ended September 30, 2016, net income attributable to controlling interests increased by $9 million compared to the same period in 2015 mainly due to higher revenues from our wholly-owned subsidiaries together with higher equity earnings from unconsolidated affiliates:

Transmission revenues - the $8 million increase was primarily due to:

Earnings from equity investments - the $7 million increase was mainly attributable to:

Additionally, our EBITDA increased by $10 million compared to the same period in 2015 primarily due to higher transmission revenues on GTN and higher equity earnings from our equity investments.

Our Distributable cash flow remained comparable to that of the prior period primarily due to the same factors that impacted our EBITDA offset by higher distributions allocable to Class B units in 2016 compared to 2015.

Nine months Ended September 30, 2016 Cash Flow Analysis

The Partnership's net cash provided by operating activities increased by $27 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 compared to the same period in 2015 primarily due to higher earnings.

The Partnership's net cash used in investing activities decreased by $117 million as we invested a lesser amount for our recent acquisition of PNGTS compared to our investment during the same period in 2015. In 2015, we paid $264 million to acquire the remaining 30 percent interest in GTN compared to $193 million paid for the acquisition of a 49.9 percent interest in PNGTS in 2016. Additionally, we received higher net distributions in 2016 from our equity investments offset by higher capital expenditures in 2015 due to expenditures related to the construction of the Carty Lateral.

The Partnership's net cash provided by financing activities decreased by $113 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2016 compared to the same period in 2015 primarily due to the net effect of:

At September 30, 2016, the Partnership's available borrowing capacity under its $500 million credit facility was $280 million.

About TC PipeLines, LP

TC PipeLines, LP is a Delaware master limited partnership with interests in seven federally regulated U.S. interstate natural gas pipelines which serve markets in the Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The Partnership is managed by its general partner, TC PipeLines GP, Inc., a subsidiary of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE: TRP). For more information about TC PipeLines, LP, visit the Partnership's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain non-historical statements in this release relating to future plans, projections, events or conditions are intended to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on current expectations and, therefore, subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this release, including, without limitation to the timing, terms and closing of future acquisitions of additional natural gas pipeline assets and the ability of these assets to generate ongoing value to our unitholders, competitive conditions in the natural gas industry, increases in operating and compliance costs, the outcome of rate proceedings, our ability to identify and complete expansion and growth opportunities, operating hazards beyond our control, availability of capital and market demand that the Partnership expects or believes will or may occur in the future. These and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated are discussed in Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2015 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), as updated and supplemented by subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date made and except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or other changes.

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release contains references to non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow that do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Distributable cash flow information and EBITDA are performance measures presented to assist investors in evaluating our business performance. We believe these measures provide additional meaningful information in evaluating our financial performance and the cash generating performance of our assets. The non-GAAP measures presented as part of this release are provided as a supplement to GAAP financial results and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as substitutes for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow are reconciled to Net Income, the most comparable GAAP measure, and are included as part of this release. For more information on non-GAAP measures, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2015 as filed with the SEC.

Contacts:



Media Inquiries:

Mark Cooper / James Millar

403.920.7859

800.608.7859



Unitholder and Analyst Inquiries:

Rhonda Amundson

877.290.2772





More information:

http://www.tcpipelineslp.com



PressRelease by

TC PipeLines, LP

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/04/2016 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 505024

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: TC PipeLines, LP

Stadt: HOUSTON, TEXAS





Number of hits: 35



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease