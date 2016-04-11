Instrument Systems to exhibit new CAS 140CT-HR spectroradiometer at electronica 2016

Presentation of VCSEL laser diode measuring system

(PresseBox) - Instrument Systems again demonstrates new and well-proven technologies in light measurement at electronica from November 8 ? 11, 2016. This year?s highlight is the brand new high resolution CAS 140CT-HR spectroradiometer which will be presented for the first time to trade fair visitors at booth 443 in hall A1.

Based on the well-established CAS 140CT spectroradiometer, the CAS 140CT-HR is optimized for light measurement tasks for particularly narrow band emitters, e.g. laser diodes. Rendering measurement results with high spectral resolution and at the same time short testing times, it is perfectly suited for sophisticated measurement tasks in production and laboratory environments.

Additional topics and technologies presented at electronica are the fully automated goniophotometric measurement of light sources, e.g. LED modules, and the high-precision measurement of luminance and color distribution in displays and multifunction displays.

The sales representatives at Instrument Systems will be pleased to offer extensive advice on the versatile implementation possibilities of the new high resolution CAS 140CT-HR models and other ambitious light measurement system solutions. They are available either in person at the fair booth or at sales(at)instrumentssystems.de.

www.instrumentsystems.com



Instrument Systems GmbH, founded in Munich in 1986, develops, manufactures and markets turnkey solutions for light measurement. Its main products are scanning and array spectrometers as well as imaging photometers and colorimeters. Key applications are LED/SSL and display measurement, as well as spectroradiometry and photometry. Today Instrument Systems is one of the world's leading manufacturers in this field. Products of the Optronik line for the automotive industry and traffic technology are developed and marketed at the Berlin facility. About 85% of its turnover is generated abroad.







Company information / Profile:

