New Array Spectroradiometer CAS 140CT-HR for Narrow Emitters

Instrument Systems adds further models to CAS type series

(PresseBox) - Instrument Systems plays a leading role in the development and manufacturing of very precise equipment for light measurement. Based on the successful and well-proven CAS 140CT spectroradiometers, Instrument Systems now adds new models particularly designed for narrow band emitters, e.g. laser diodes. These high resolution CAS 140CT-HR spectroradiometers combine the demands of high spectral resolution and short testing times for sophisticated measurement tasks in production and laboratory environments.

The new models achieve very high spectral resolutions down to 0.2 nm for a spectral measuring range of 80 nm (see figure 1). Measuring ranges of 120 and 160 nm result in spectral resolutions of 0.3 and 0.4 nm, respectively. The spectrograph architecture with its CCD array allows to capture the spectrum of the emitter in a single exposure of the detector and thus renders possible integration times down to 10 ms. The latter are especially important for the measurement of emitters with a pulsed operating mode in the order of milliseconds.

The high resolution CAS 140CT-HR is available in the spectral range from 800 to 1000 nm with 80, 120 and 160 nm measuring ranges. Further variations in the VIS spectral range are available on request. All models are offered including a PTB traceable calibration and with a large variety of accessories such as integrating spheres and optical probes for irradiance.

The sales representatives at Instrument Systems will be pleased to offer advice on the versatile implementation possibilities of the new high resolution CAS 140CT-HR models.

www.instrumentsystems.com



Instrument Systems GmbH, founded in Munich in 1986, develops, manufactures and markets turnkey solutions for light measurement. Its main products are scanning and array spectrometers as well as imaging photometers and colorimeters. Key applications are LED/SSL and display measurement, as well as spectroradiometry and photometry. Today Instrument Systems is one of the world's leading manufacturers in this field. Products of the Optronik line for the automotive industry and traffic technology are developed and marketed at the Berlin facility. About 85 % of turnover is generated abroad.







Company information / Profile:

