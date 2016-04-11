Marijuana Company of America Launches Its Inaugural Product hempSMART(TM) Brain

hempSMART branded CBD based product called "hempSMART Brain," to be launched November 7th

Formulated to promote brain health

Combines enhanced memory/cognitive function benefits with the additional benefits offered by CBD

hempSMART full website launch

Product to begin shipping

MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC., ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: MCOA), an innovative cannabis and hemp marketing and distribution company, is pleased to announce that the inaugural product launch of hempSMART Brain will begin on November 7, 2016. Members and non-members are expected to be able to place orders for this unique product on November 7, 2016 in conjunction with the launch of the full website.

The Company's supply chain partners are established, inventory purchase contracts are in place, customer support centers are trained and ready to assist customers. The product is bottled, labeled and ready for shipping.

The inaugural product, hempSMART Brain, is formulated with CBD or Cannabidiol as the core ingredient combined with high quality, branded ingredients to compliment the CBD to support brain health. hempSMART Brain is formulated to meet the growing demand for products with medicinal benefits that assist in brain function. This is a first-of-its-kind product with a synergistic blend of verified natural brain support ingredients, blended with water soluble CBD to provide optimal bio availability for brain support and protection.

"The MCOA- hempSMART team have worked diligently to bring this product to market, and we are now ready to share it with the world," said CEO, Donald Steinberg.

In effort to maximize the awareness for shareholders and enhance transparency, the Company has engaged to provide supplemental Investor Relations support. Investors are invited to visit Uptick Newswire's to learn more about the company.

Investors are invited to visit the to post questions and receive answers, or review questions and answers already posted by fellow investors. In addition, the MCOA IR HUB provides a monitored forum for investors and prospective shareholders to communicate within a clean, professional environment.

Marijuana Company of America ("MCOA") is a publicly traded company headquartered in Southern California. MCOA will distribute marijuana and products related to marijuana as well as CBD and hemp, using a variety of marketing approaches to distribute on a global basis.

The hempSMART brand represents MCOA's non-THC, hemp derived, product line. All hempSMART products are formulated with a cannabinoid base that is derived from hemp and has less than a .3% THC content.

Club Harmoneous (The Club) delivers all of the benefits of cannabis to its members harmoneously. The Club provides a wide range of cannabis products to its members, medicinal, adult use or healthy foods, body care and cosmetics. The Club products are top-quality and offered to members at competitive prices with the convenience of home delivery.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Marijuana Company of America, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

Marijuana Company of America Inc. will provide management services that assist legal businesses to cultivate, sell, and distribute hemp and marijuana based products within the legal guidelines of individual states and international markets. hempSMART products are derived from Hemp and contain less than a .3% THC content.

