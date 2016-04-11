Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Announces the Closing of $914,456 Non-Brokered Private Placement

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra Bio" or "the Company") (CSE: TBP) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 6,096,369 units at a price of $0.15 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $914,456. Each unit consists of one common share and one non-transferable warrant, with a whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of twelve months expiring November 4, 2017.

In connection with the private placement, the Company is paying a cash finder's fee of $39,096 and will issue 157,600 non-transferable finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at a price of $0.20 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one warrant, with a whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of twelve months expiring November 4, 2017.

The securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date and subject to all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Exchange.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used to initiate clinical trials.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GrowPros MMP Inc., to obtain a licence for the production of medical marijuana; failure to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Contacts:



Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

Andre Rancourt

Chief Executive Officer



Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

Ryan Brown

VP Business Development and Communications



Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

André Audet

Executive Chairman

(613) 421-8402





More information:

http://www.marketwired.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/04/2016 - 12:30

Language: English

News-ID 505030

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease