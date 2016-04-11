       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Instrument Systems to exhibit at Strategies in Light Europe

Photometric manufacturer at SIL Europe 2016 in London

(PresseBox) - Instrument Systems will be showcasing various photometric solutions under the slogan "Explore the full spectrum!" at this year?s Strategies in Light Europe (SIL Europe) in London from 23-24 November 2016. Besides the proven CAS 140CT spectroradiometer and the LumiCam imaging photometer and colorimeter, the display at Stand R4 will include the LGS 350 goniophotometer.
Instrument Systems will thus be exhibiting part of its extensive product portfolio for LED measurement, display measurement, Solid State Lighting (SSL) and spectroradiometry or photometry.
The laboratories of the Munich-based company are accredited as test laboratories conforming to DIN EN ISO / IEC 17025. That guarantees the comparability of measurement results and thus the quality of measurements with instruments manufactured by Instrument Systems.
The Instrument Systems sales engineers will be pleased to provide personal advice regarding the diverse applications of the measurement systems at the trade fair stand or sales(at)instrumentsystems.de.
Instrument Systems GmbH, founded in Munich in 1986, develops, manufactures and markets turnkey solutions for light measurement. Its main products are scanning and array spectrometers as well as imaging photometers and colorimeters. Key applications are LED/SSL and display measurement, as well as spectroradiometry and photometry. Today Instrument Systems is one of the world's leading manufacturers in this field. Products of the Optronik line for the automotive industry and traffic technology are developed and marketed at the Berlin facility. About 85% of its turnover is generated abroad.



