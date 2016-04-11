ASC to Demonstrate Cloud-based Communications Recording at BroadSoft Connections 2016

ASC today announced it will participate as a sponsor and exhibitor at BroadSoft Connections at JW Marriott Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio, Texas from November 13  15.

(firmenpresse) - Hoesbach/Germany, November 4, 2016  ASC today announced it will participate as a sponsor and exhibitor at BroadSoft Connections at JW Marriott Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio, Texas from November 13  15. According to BroadSoft, host of the 14th annual user conference, 1,100 participants from 37 countries are expected.



ASC will present its latest release of its Workforce Optimization and Compliance Recording Solution neo for contact centers, financial institutions and public safety organizations. Through its multi-tenant capability, the solution complements Cloud communications services with communications recording. Earlier this year, ASC announced the successful completion of interoperability tests with BroadSoft for a seamless integration of EVOIPneo through the BroadWorks® SIP interface.



Dr. Gerald Kromer, Chief Executive Officer of ASC, said, Were looking forward to demonstrating our neo suite at BroadSoft Connections. Its innovative design and flexibility facilitates evidentiary recording, fulfillment of legal requirements and analysis of customer communications while its availability in the Cloud lets customers choose only the features they really need.



Marco Mueller, Chief Operating Officer of ASC, added, For more than 50 years, ASC has pioneered communications solutions, and our new software is fully aligned with the latest communications preferences of our customers.



ASC is united with BroadSoft in driving successful and innovative BroadSoft Business mobile unified communications, team collaboration and contact center solutions, said Taher Behbehani, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, BroadSoft. We are thrilled to have ASC as a Connections sponsor, and to join us as we collectively change the game by transforming our industry and the market.



Mr. Mueller went on to note the inclusion of chat and video recording as well as the availability of ASCs entire portfolio either on-premise or out of the Cloud. Moreover, EVOIPneo complies with the latest PCI-DSS, MiFID II and Dodd Frank regulations for evidentiary recording. Works council-concurring access rights and flexible redundancy scenarios support system reliability, and modern encryption technology ensures confidential communications.





For more information about ASCs portfolio, please visit www.asctechnologies.com.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/ASC-to-Demonstrate-Cloud-based-Communications-Recording-at-BroadSoft



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

About ASC

ASC is a worldwide leading software company with innovative solutions to record, analyze and evaluate corporate communications. All multimedia interactions in contact centers, financial institutions and public safety organizations are documented and analyzed. The content of communications becomes transparent, critical information is generated and market trends are revealed, providing real-time business intelligence for immediate management action.

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

For more information, contact:

ASC Technologies AG ∙ Seibelstrasse 2 - 4 ∙ 63768 Hoesbach

Anna Lederer, PR & Communications

Phone: +49 6021 5001-247

Fax: +49 6021 5001-310

E-mail: a.lederer(at)asc.de

Internet: http://www.asctechnologies.com/

Date: 11/04/2016 - 14:14

Language: English

News-ID 505035

Character count: 2598

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease