Stratus Technologies Acquires Regal Maintenance Solutions

(firmenpresse) - MAYNARD, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- , the leading provider of continuous availability solutions, today announced that it has acquired Regal Maintenance Solutions, a third-party maintenance and support provider for Stratus products.

"Stratus has been dedicated to delivering world-class products and services to our customers for over 35 years," said Dave Laurello, President and CEO, Stratus Technologies. "The acquisition of Regal builds on this strong legacy. Regal customers will benefit from 24/7/365 access to a global support team, as well as access to online tools offering a wealth of technical and product information. They can be assured that they will receive the award-winning levels of support that our existing enterprise customers have come to expect."

Raphael Singh, Managing Director of Regal Maintenance Solutions, commented, "This is a unique opportunity that makes sense for both our loyal customers and the Regal family. We are pleased that the acquisition by Stratus will ensure continuity and quality of service for our customers, who have come to rely on Stratus solutions to meet their demanding availability requirements."

Stratus Technologies is the leading provider of infrastructure-based solutions that keep applications running continuously in today's always-on world. Stratus enables rapid deployment of always-on infrastructures, from enterprise servers to clouds, without any changes to applications. Stratus' flexible solutions -- software, platform and services -- prevent downtime before it occurs and ensure uninterrupted performance of essential business operations. For more information, please visit or follow on Twitter .



Date: 11/04/2016 - 13:00
