(firmenpresse) - MONACO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: "DLNG") ("Dynagas Partners" or the "Partnership"), an owner and operator of LNG carriers, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 after the market closes in New York on Monday, November 14, 2016.

The next day, November 15, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings results.

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (866) 819-7111 (from the US), 0(800) 953-0329 (from the UK) or (+44) (0) 1452 542 301 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Dynagas."

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, November 22, 2016. The United States replay number is 1 (866) 247-4222; from the UK 0(800) 953-1533; the standard international replay number is (+44) (0) 1452 550 000 and the access code required for the replay is: 59711562#.

There will be a live and then archived audio webcast of the conference call, via the internet through the Dynagas LNG Partners website . Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The slide presentation on the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 financial results will be available in PDF format 10 minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP. is a growth-oriented partnership formed by its Sponsor to own, and operate liquefied natural gas ("LNG") carriers employed on multi-year charters. The current fleet of Dynagas LNG Partners consists of six LNG carriers, each of which has a carrying capacity of approximately 150,000 to 155,000 cbm. The Partnership and its Sponsor perform conventional LNG shipping and specialized LNG shipping in subzero and ice bound areas and represents the world's largest fleet of ice classed LNG carriers.

Visit the Partnership's website at

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Partnership desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "expected," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, examination by the Partnership's management of historical operating trends, data contained in its records and other data available from third parties. Although the Partnership believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Partnership's control, the Partnership cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Partnership's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) shipping capacity, changes in the Partnership's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Partnership's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP



23, Rue Basse, 98000 Monaco

Attention: Michael Gregos

Tel. +37799996445

Email:



Nicolas Bornozis

President

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536 New York, NY 10169

Tel. (212) 661-7566

E-mail:





PressRelease by

