CloudNOW Names Qualys Executive as a Top Woman in Cloud

Syamla Bandla, VP of Global Cloud Operations and DevOps, is Honored for Her Work Building, Scaling and Transforming Cloud Operations & IT Teams

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- CloudNOW, the executive consortium for the leading women in cloud and converging technologies, today announced the winners of its 5th annual 'Top Women in Cloud Innovations.' Syamla Bandla, Vice President of Global Cloud Operations and DevOps at Qualys, is being counted among these cloud influencers.

"Syamla is one of the key cloud thought leaders who is pioneering the industry and leveling the playing field for future generations," said Jocelyn DeGance Graham, founder of CloudNOW. "We recognize her dedication and passion for tech, and thank her for her continued contributions."

Syamla has nearly two decades of experience building, scaling and transforming high-performance Cloud Operations and Engineering teams in the US, Europe and Asia. She has been the service owner for high-revenue cloud and SaaS product lines, from product development to production.

During her first 30 days at Qualys, Bandla was able to quickly identify areas for improvement in the company's multi-cloud strategy. Under her leadership, Qualys was able to streamline global operations and implement consistent processes across its five global data centers and three offices. Syamla's global team of 80+ IT professionals now works cohesively and provides 24/7 support servicing thousands of customers.

"With her design expertise, Syamla brings a unique, design thinking approach to solving complex business problems," said Sumedh Thakar, Chief Product Officer at Qualys. "We are excited to have her join the Qualys team to help us continue innovating and expanding the global reach of our Cloud Platform."

"I'm thrilled to have been granted this prestigious award amongst such influential women in cloud," said Syamla. "I'm continually exploring new process and technology innovations for Qualys' Cloud Operations. My core passion is building high-performing Cloud and IT teams that are true business enablers."

This year's Top Women in Cloud Award winners are (alphabetical order):

Dianne Marsh, Director of Engineering, Netflix

Erica Brescia, COO, Bitnami

Julia Austin, CTO, DigitalOcean

Madhura Maskasky, Co-founder, VP Product, Platform9 Systems Inc

Mary Stenzel-Poore, Sr. Associate Dean for Research, School of Medicine, Oregon Health and Science University

Megan Rossetti, Senior Cloud Engineer, Walmart

Monique Morrow, CTO New Frontiers Engineering, Cisco

Raejeanne Skillern, Vice President Data Center Group, Intel

Rupal Patel, CEO and Founder, VocaliD

Shaheeda Nizar, Senior Director Engineering, GoDaddy

Syamla Bandla, Vice President Global Cloud Operations and DevOps, Qualys

Tara Hernandez, Director of Systems and Build Engineering, Linden Lab

All winners will present their work at the Top Women in Cloud Event December 7 at Google headquarters in Mountain View, CA.

CloudNOW is a non-profit consortium of the leading women in cloud computing, providing a forum for networking, knowledge sharing, mentoring, and economic growth. CloudNOW offers members the opportunity to creatively approach the technological challenges of cloud today, working in partnership with the tech industry, and cloud thought leaders. To learn more, visit us at

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 9,200 customers in more than 100 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. The Qualys Cloud Platform and integrated suite of solutions help organizations simplify security operations and lower the cost of compliance by delivering critical security intelligence on demand and automating the full spectrum of auditing, compliance and protection for IT systems and web applications. Founded in 1999, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Fujitsu, HCL Comnet, HPE, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA). For more information, please visit .

