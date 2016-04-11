Processing industry 4.0

(PresseBox) - The technical possibilities of digitalisation have great potential for the processing industry too. GEMÜ, the manufacturer of valves, measurement and control systems based in Ingelfingen, is actively leading the way in this field.

At a time when many companies in the processing industry are still asking themselves what Industry 4.0 and IoT (Internet of Things) mean for process systems in general and for their company in particular, GEMÜ became involved with this subject at an early stage and has already developed first elements, such as the GEMÜ CONEXO RFID-based system, so that they are ready for the market:

This was primarily achieved thanks to GEMÜ's focus on genuine customer benefits even during the company's initial consideration of the possibilities of digitalisation.

"This type of system can only impress if the added value for the customer can be identified; in this case, even a conservative industry can come to accept new subjects readily and quickly," states Gert Müller, Managing Partner at GEMÜ and co-initiator of the subject of Industry 4.0 at valve manufacturer GEMÜ.

Another success factor was the cross-sector project work, which made it possible to bring together specialists from the individual disciplines (such as software technology, service, product management, QA and manufacturing) at an early stage to effectively examine the system and the requirements for this system from every angle. Holding discussions with key customers at an early stage also helped to develop the system quickly and in a customer-orientated manner, and enabled important feedback to be incorporated effectively and early on in the process. GEMÜ CONEXO, which is primarily concerned with electronic traceability and maintenance support, is only the first step in a whole series of activities relating to Industry 4.0. "The internal work project continues and will produce a whole host of other innovations that many people today cannot even imagine," states Gert Müller.



The valve is integrated into the plant's process landscape to an even greater extent, which will help to operate the plant more efficiently and to further optimize the maintenance intervals.



GEMÜ is one of the world's leading manufacturers of valves, measurement and control systems. Over the course of more than 50 years, this globally focused, independent family owned enterprise has established itself in important industrial sectors thanks to its innovative products and customised solutions for process media control. GEMÜ is the world market leader for sterile valve applications in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Today, the GEMÜ Group employs over 900 employees in Germany and more than 1600 worldwide. Manufacturing is carried out at six manufacturing sites in Germany, Switzerland, China, Brazil, France and the USA. From Germany we coordinate global marketing with 27 subsidiaries and with a large distributor network in more than 50 countries, the GEMÜ Group is active on all five continents. GEMÜ will continue to establish itself in future markets with its international growth strategy.

A broad based modular system and adapted automation components mean that individualised standard products and customised solutions can be combined to make over 400,000 product versions.

Further information can be found at www.gemu-group.com.





Company information / Profile:

