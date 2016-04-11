Space-saving M12 panel feed with PushPull locking mechanism

M12 PFT Slim Design is compatible with both HARTING M12 PushPull connectors

(PresseBox) - The new space-saving M12 Slim Design PFT female panel feeds with D and X coding make it easier to connect Fast Ethernet and 10 GBit Ethernet when it comes to confined spaces and compact devices.

The M12 PFT Slim Design is compatible with both HARTING M12 PushPull connectors and the standard M12 with the familiar screw fitting. This compatibility gives users the option to continue using existing connections, but also upgrade to new M12 connectors with PushPull locking at the same time ? all without having to change the device connection again.

The panel feed is exclusively available with a crimp connection that?s easy to assemble in the field, is protected to IP65/67 standard and is suitable for harsh ambient temperatures ranging from -40 to +85°C. The new 360° shield concept provides good protection against EMC interference and the X-coded version delivers the latest transmission rates up to 10Gbits.





