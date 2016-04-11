       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Research & Development


M12 Power: Now available in all versions

Suitable for customers who implement their own Industrie 4.0 solutions

ID: 505048
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(PresseBox) - The new M12 Power L-code is now available to HARTING customers from the warehouse in all versions. The range is suitable for customers who are looking to implement their own Industrie 4.0 solutions.
Initial prototypes of the new M12 for providing secure power supply to industry devices were trialled with the previous SPS solutions, and HARTING is now going ahead with the full range. The new M12 Power product is designed for the industrial requirements of tomorrow. Delivering powerful 0.75kW current but with compact dimensions - this is the new standard connection for power applications in confined spaces.
Replacing 7/8? solutions, the M12 Power L-coded with new power connector to standard IEC 61076-2-111 offers standardised housing connections ? a major step towards miniaturisation in the power connector sector.
With a space-saving housing and pioneering performance, the M12 L-coded is the ideal power supply solution for demanding operating conditions. Combined with the 360° shield, the metal housing also provides good EMC protection. The 4 Power contacts and FE cable can carry power to field distributor boxes, network devices and even small servo motors. Devices and associated controls can therefore be provided with sufficient power via an M12 connection: miniaturisation in motion.



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: PresseBox
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/04/2016 - 13:32
Language: English
News-ID 505048
Character count: 1442
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: HARTING AG&Co. KG
Stadt: Espelkamp


Number of hits: 60

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Research & Development




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.255
Registriert Heute: 8
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 4
Gäste Online: 219


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z