MSC Technologies presents industrial DDR3L 1866 DRAM modules from InnoDisk based on latest Intel Apollo platform

(PresseBox) - 11.2016 - MSC Technologies, a company of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT), introduces InnoDisk?s UDIMM/SODIMM and UDIMM/SODIMM with ECC DDR3L 1866 memory module series designed for industrial applications and based on Intel's latest Apollo Lake platform.

The new, unbuffered long DIMM and compact SODIMM memories offer up to 15 % improved performance with 10 % lower power consumption compared to current mainstream DDR3 DRAM modules. The new memory modules are available in speeds of 1866 MT/s and with a voltage of 1.35 V. One series integrates an ECC error correction for industrial and embedded applications.

Innodisk?s proprietary 30 ?" gold finger connector interface surpasses the industry standard 3 ?" specification and delivers a 30 ?" pin-width to DRAM modules for extra protection against scratches and environmental damage. By using industrial-grade wide temperature components, it allows the operation to withstand temperatures ranging from -40 °C to +85 °C. Additionally, its built-in thermal sensors are especially suited for fanless computers to alert the system to temperature changes. This allows for the monitoring of individual memory module temperatures, boosting performance and preventing overheating.

Visit MSC Technologies at electronica 2016 in Munich, Hall A6, Booth 512.

MSC Technologies, a company of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT), specialises in intelligent embedded and display solutions for a range of different industrial applications. MSC Technologies, based in Stutensee, Germany, represents well-known manufacturers of TFT, touch and passive displays and offers customer-specific display solutions based on in-house technologies. In the embedded sector, MSC Technologies has many years of development and production expertise that ranges from COM Express, Qseven and SMARC 2.0 modules through to complete systems. It also provides wireless, storage and lighting solutions.







MSC Technologies, a company of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT), specialises in intelligent embedded and display solutions for a range of different industrial applications. MSC Technologies, based in Stutensee, Germany, represents well-known manufacturers of TFT, touch and passive displays and offers customer-specific display solutions based on in-house technologies. In the embedded sector, MSC Technologies has many years of development and production expertise that ranges from COM Express, Qseven and SMARC 2.0 modules through to complete systems. It also provides wireless, storage and lighting solutions.





