Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide's Ritesh Patel to present at the 2016 Food Allergy Bloggers Conference

(firmenpresse) - PARSIPPANY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (), and a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY) (), today announced for the fourth year in a row, Ritesh Patel, the network's EVP, chief digital officer, has been asked to present at the Food Allergy Bloggers Conference on November 5 at the Denver Renaissance Hotel in Denver, Colorado.

The Food Allergy Bloggers Conference, established in 2013, brings together bloggers, parents, advocates, researchers, healthcare professionals, and authors to share information and discuss factors influencing today's food allergy community and bloggers alike. This year's conference will take place November 4-6, 2016, and host more than 30 speakers. Mr. Patel will examine social media's impact on the food allergy blogger environment, and how the use of social media contributes to the development of health-centered online communities. Mr. Patel will draw on his 18+ years experience to discuss how online audiences can take advantage of emerging digital trends and tools to build a diverse and sustainable community.

For more information, please visit: .

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide is committed to creativity and effectiveness in healthcare communications, everywhere. Our global headquarters are in Parsippany, NJ, with additional hubs in New York, London, Paris and Singapore. We maintain multiple additional offices in markets critical to our clients' global aspirations. Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide provides marketing services including behavioral insights, content strategy and management, digital, interactive and new media services, marketing analytics and research, media planning and buying, medical education, payer marketing and market access, professional advertising and promotion, public affairs and relations, relationship marketing, sales training development, scientific communications, social media and social listening, and wellness and consumer advertising and promotion. The organization houses and maintains individual Ogilvy CommonHealth and Ogilvy Healthworld brand identities within the marketplace.

