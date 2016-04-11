Simulation software Polysun 9.1: New version offers comprehensive calculations of profitability

The new profitability calculation tool offers a dynamic and comprehensive analysis of the economic aspects of all building service facilities that can be simulated in Polysun

(PresseBox) - These include cogeneration units, photovoltaic, gas condensing boiler, fuel cell and, naturally, solar thermal systems. The new version can also calculate combinations thereof. The new profitability calculation feature is based on different customer requests, fulfills the relevant norms and is in line with the methodology of the industry. The economic efficiency tool is woven into the existing structure of Polysun and offers, inter alia, life cycle analyses, discounted cash flow amortizations and automatic sensitivity analyses, all available in just one step. The new tool allows its users to use just one software product for the entire planning process, from gathering climate data at the facilities? location to the measurement of its profitability.

The new profitability calculation tool offers these possibilities:

Cost and economic lifetime of components taken into account

High and low tariffs considered

Dynamic power profiles can be fed in

Instant calculation of results

Combination of electric and thermal systems possible

Automatic calculation of the net present value, the time of amortization and the absolute profit as well as other key figures

Presentation of results possible in a short or a professional report

Supports all current office software formats

Country-specific subsidies such as EEG (Germany) and KEV (Switzerland) are considered.

Due to the calculation in real time it is now possible to calculate all systems designed with Polysun economically and to optimize them in this aspect. As is the norm for the Polysun planning software, the new economic efficiency tool can easily calculate both electric and thermal systems with a single input mask. It is also ready for the foreseeable developments of the future such as sector coupling, eMobility and dynamic power tariff models, these can be simulated thanks to the inclusion of tables with more than three million time steps.



Award

The new profitability calculation of Polysun has been awarded with the Siemens Excellence Award.



Vela Solaris AG develops and markets worldwide its Polysun design software, an innovative tool used by engineers and installers alike to design and optimize decentralised energy systems including solar thermal, photovoltaic, heat pump and geothermal systems. The product range is rounded off by software versions tailor-made to suit the needs of large customers as well as by an online solution.





Company information / Profile:

