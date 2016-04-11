World's Largest 3DaaS Provider Develops Map-Making Technology for Drone Industry's First App Store

WhiteClouds to offer richly detailed 3D printed drone maps across industries

(firmenpresse) - OGDEN, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- , a pioneering full-color 3D printing cloud provider, today announced the launch of , full-scale color printed models produced from drone data, available from the drone industry's first app store, DroneDeploy's App Market, launched this week.

, the emerging global market for businesses using drones is expected to top $127 billion by 2020. As technologies like geo-fencing and collision avoidance increase regulators' confidence in larger numbers of drones taking to the skies, it is expected that the potential for commercial drones in industry will grow exponentially.

Starting today, customers will be able to send drone imagery of topography and terrain from DroneDeploy to WhiteClouds' servers where technical engineers will produce customized map models, available in different printed materials, for clients in widely varying industries.

"Transmitting drone data and creating customized, physical models of that data gives companies an edge and bridges the gap between digital and physical, driving more communication," says Braden Ellis, CRO, WhiteClouds, "It has always been part of our mission to help our business partners push the limits and achieve more through 3D Printing."

Currently the company sees businesses in agriculture, engineering, construction and mining visiting the DroneDeploy App Store and availing themselves of the new technology. But WhiteClouds' Ellis also sees 3DyourMAP enabling other tech manufacturers and developers to "deploy 3D printing to scale, allowing on demand products using captured data from lidar, photogrammetry, sonar, and any future 3D content capture on the horizon."

"Businesses are just beginning to see the benefits of integrating drone-captured imagery into planning and implementing new solutions," said Nicholas Pilkington, DroneDeploy's CTO and co-founder, "Partnering with WhiteClouds will enable companies to take full advantage of the technology seamlessly, quickly and affordably."

WhiteClouds delivers a complete 3DaaS platform that enables businesses to create 3D experiences and turn them into full-color 3D printed products through the Cloud. WhiteClouds has the world's largest full-color 3D-printing facility and the premier software platform to deliver 3D experiences and products for mass markets. WhiteClouds delivers complete solutions in Medical, Architecture, and Entertainment. Formed in 2013 and headquartered in Ogden, Utah. For more information, go to

DroneDeploy is the leading cloud software platform for commercial drones, and is making the power of aerial data accessible and productive for everyone. Trusted by leading brands globally, DroneDeploy is transforming the way businesses leverage drones and aerial data across industries, including agriculture, construction, mining, inspection and surveying. Simple by design, DroneDeploy enables professional-grade imagery and analysis, 3D modeling and more from any drone on any device. DroneDeploy users have mapped and analyzed over 8 million acres in over 135 countries. DroneDeploy is located in the heart of San Francisco. To learn more visit and join the conversation on Twitter .

Comments on this PressRelease