President Obama and Gina Rodriguez Partner With mitu to Inspire Latino Youth to Get Out the Vote Days Before the Big Election

Exclusive Video Shared on mitu's Massive Digital Platform Debunks Latino Millennial Voting Myths

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- , the largest US digital media company for Latino youth, today is releasing an exclusive featuring President Barack Obama and actress Gina Rodriguez to raise election awareness and increase voter turnout on November 8.

"I fully support mitú's efforts to mobilize and empower the Latino vote," said Golden Globe-winning actress Gina Rodriguez. "Latinos have the power to make a real difference in this election. We share struggles that are unique to our diverse experiences as a Latino community and that is why now, more than ever, it's important for us to come together on November 8 to shape the kind of world we want to live in."

In the interview, Rodriguez is on a quest to debunk the top three myths commonly associated with Latino youth. She directs a series of questions to President Obama, pulled from actual viewer comments posted across mitú's social feeds. The president debunks each myth, one-by-one, in this candid, engaging and informative interview, addressing questions about immigration and deportation, concerns about a rigged election, and whether or not votes actually matter in swing states.

"I just became a US citizen this year so I could vote in this very important election and help give a voice to those who don't have one," said Beatriz Acevedo, president and founding partner of mitú. "As the largest digital media brand for Latino youth, at mitú we feel a tremendous responsibility to empower this generation through content that raises their awareness and inspires them to want to have a say in who will lead our country. We are truly honored to work with President Obama and Gina Rodriguez on this effort."

As the first digital media company created by and for Latinos, generating content that speaks to multicultural youth, mitú has been on a mission to mobilize the highly-sought-after Latino millennial vote in various non-partisan civic engagement initiatives through TACO (Take Action, Commit Others). Kicked off on May 5, 2016, this multi-platform campaign features content, apps, celebrities, musicians, athletes, social influencers and nationwide digital and grassroots experiences designed to inspire young Latinos to take action and to influence the future of their country. To date, mitú's TACO content has generated over 75 million impressions and garnered the support of over 100 high-profile individuals, including Rosario Dawson, "Magic" Johnson, Eva Longoria and Russell Simmons. Follow the conversation online at #mituPOTUS

mitú is a leading digital media company creating unapologetic entertainment through a Latino lens for multicultural American youth. With a global audience of more than 120 million unique monthly views, mitú attracts the largest, most interactive, young, multicultural audience in the world. The mitú network also includes the largest community of Latino digital content creators and social media influencers across the globe. The company connects audiences and creators through a technology-driven ecosystem to generate unprecedented levels of intimacy, engagement and maximized shareability. mitú is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, and has operations in Miami, New York, Chicago, and Mexico City. For more information, visit

Image Available:





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3076599



PressRelease by

mitu

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/04/2016 - 14:05

Language: English

News-ID 505060

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: mitu

Stadt: LOS ANGELES, CA





Number of hits: 50



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease