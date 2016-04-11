Minister MacAulay Leads Largest-Ever Agricultural Delegation to China

(firmenpresse) - BEIJING, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, today completed the first portion of his ten-day mission to China. Over 100 Canadian industry representatives from across Canada travelled with the Minister to Qingdao and Beijing.

Building on Prime Minister Trudeau's visit in September, this mission showcases Canada's agriculture, agri-food, fish and seafood. The mission also highlights the importance of bilateral trade between Canada and China and will create new opportunities to help grow Canada's economy and middle class.

While in Qingdao and Beijing, Minister MacAulay met with key Chinese officials to discuss important issues of mutual interest, including market development opportunities, and hosted networking and business-to-business opportunities to promote Canadian agricultural, agri-food and seafood products.

Minister MacAulay will continue his mission tomorrow in Shanghai and other members of the delegation will also attend important business meetings and events in Guangzhou.

Quick facts

Quote

"This trade mission is a great example of the Government of Canada's commitment to working with our global partners to expand market opportunities in China and around the world. We are not only creating tremendous trade opportunities for Canadian companies and exporters of agricultural products, we are creating jobs, strengthening the middle class and growing the Canadian economy."

-2-

Additional links

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook:

BACKGROUNDER

Qingdao

Beijing

Contacts:



Guy Gallant

Director of Communications

Office of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay

613-773-1059



Media Relations

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Ottawa, Ontario

613-773-7972

1-866-345-7972





More information:

http://www.agr.ca



PressRelease by

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/04/2016 - 14:34

Language: English

News-ID 505061

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Stadt: BEIJING, CHINA





Number of hits: 15



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease