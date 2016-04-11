Minister MacAulay Leads Largest-Ever Agricultural Delegation to China

(firmenpresse) - BEIJING, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, today completed the first portion of his ten-day mission to China. Over 100 Canadian industry representatives from across Canada travelled with the Minister to Qingdao and Beijing.
Building on Prime Minister Trudeau's visit in September, this mission showcases Canada's agriculture, agri-food, fish and seafood. The mission also highlights the importance of bilateral trade between Canada and China and will create new opportunities to help grow Canada's economy and middle class.
While in Qingdao and Beijing, Minister MacAulay met with key Chinese officials to discuss important issues of mutual interest, including market development opportunities, and hosted networking and business-to-business opportunities to promote Canadian agricultural, agri-food and seafood products.
Minister MacAulay will continue his mission tomorrow in Shanghai and other members of the delegation will also attend important business meetings and events in Guangzhou.
Quick facts
Quote
"This trade mission is a great example of the Government of Canada's commitment to working with our global partners to expand market opportunities in China and around the world. We are not only creating tremendous trade opportunities for Canadian companies and exporters of agricultural products, we are creating jobs, strengthening the middle class and growing the Canadian economy."
-2-
Additional links
Follow us on Twitter:
Like us on Facebook:
BACKGROUNDER
Qingdao
Beijing
Contacts:
Guy Gallant
Director of Communications
Office of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay
613-773-1059
Media Relations
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Ottawa, Ontario
613-773-7972
1-866-345-7972
More information:
http://www.agr.ca
Date: 11/04/2016 - 14:34
Language: English
News-ID 505061
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Stadt: BEIJING, CHINA
Number of hits: 15
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.255
|Registriert Heute:
|8
|Registriert Gestern:
|18
|Mitglied(er) online:
|4
|Gäste Online:
|222
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.