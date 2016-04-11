Intema Completes a First Tranche Private Placement for $59,000

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- Intema Solutions Inc. ("Intema" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ITM)(OTCQB: ITMZF) announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 907,693 common shares of Intema (the "Shares") at a price of $0.065 per share for gross proceeds of $59,000 (the "Private Placement").

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for working capital purposes. The Shares are subject to a four-month and one day hold period and the Private Placement remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Shares have not been nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to an account for the benefit of U.S. persons, absent such registration or an exemption from registration.

About Intema Solutions Inc.

INTEMA's mission is to integrate technologies to marketing. The company develops technologies for marketing and services related to predictive marketing, relationship marketing and database marketing. Since its inception, INTEMA has dedicated its efforts to deliver key solutions to the marketing industry. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com and our product websites eflyermaker.com and matcheranalytics.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined on policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

