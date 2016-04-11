FAIR-GSI doctoral candidate award

(firmenpresse) - Asslar, November 3 2016. Dr. Ingo Tews received this years FAIR-GSI doctoral candidate award for his dissertation Quantum Monte Carlo calculations with chiral effective field theory interactions. This  1,000 prize is funded by Pfeiffer Vacuum. Professor Boris Sharkov, scientific director of FAIR, and Dr. Ulrich von Hülsen, a member of Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH management, presented the prize on November 1 as part of the GSI colloquium. The speaker at the award ceremony was Professor Johannes Wessels, rector of the Westphalian Wilhelms University in Münster.



In his dissertation, Dr. Ingo Tews focused on gaining a better understanding of neutron stars and neutron-rich nuclei. Neutron stars contain such highly compressed matter that the extreme conditions make it necessary to perform systematic calculations of the equation of state of neutron-rich matter. Tews succeeded for the first time in performing quantum Monte Carlo simulations based on the most modern effective field theories of strong interactions. His results are regarded as a milestone among experts.



I am very pleased to receive this award and feel honored to be presented with the FAIR-GSI doctoral candidate prize for my work. Strongly interactive systems under extreme conditions are an exciting field of research which I am able to contribute to with my results, said Tews, who initially studied Physics at the Technical University of Darmstadt and then went on to write his dissertation there. The award-winner is currently conducting research at the renowned National Institute for Nuclear Theory in Seattle in the United States.



The results are particularly fascinating, since the physics of neutron-rich nuclei and neutron stars is one of the research focuses of the new FAIR accelerator, said Professor Karlheinz Langanke, GSI scientific director. The outstanding research opportunities offered by the GSI accelerator and the development of FAIR attract many young scientists from all over the world to GSI. They make important contributions to the development of the new accelerator and detectors with their innovative ideas.





Dr. Ulrich von Hülsen, a member of the Pfeiffer Vacuum management, congratulated the award-winner for his scientific dedication. Scientific work is held in great esteem by Pfeiffer Vacuum. We are pleased to support research work with vacuum know-how, and our commitment and dependability, whenever we can.



Pfeiffer Vacuum and the GSI Helmholtzzentrum für Schwerionenforschung have been linked through a partnership for many years. Vacuum solutions from Pfeiffer Vacuum have been successfully implemented there for many decades.



The doctoral candidate award is presented each year for the best doctoral dissertation. Eligible students must have earned their doctorate in 2015 and have been sponsored by GSI Helmholtzzentrum für Schwerionenforschung as part of its strategic partnerships with the universities of Darmstadt, Frankfurt, Giessen, Heidelberg, Jena and Mainz or through the R&D program. There are currently over 300 doctoral candidates working on their dissertation at GSI and FAIR within the scope of the graduate school HGS-HIRe (Helmholtz Graduate School for Hadron and Ion Research).





Caption: Dr. Ulrich von Hülsen (l.), a member of Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH and Professor Boris Sharkov (r.), scientific director of FAIR handed over the FAIR-GSI doctoral candidate award to Dr. Ingo Tews.



Picture: G. Otto, GSI Helmholtzzentrum für Schwerionenforschung









