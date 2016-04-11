       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Media Advisory: Photo, Video and Interview Opportunity at VHA's Playdate Program for Kids with Special Needs

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- In honour of , VHA Home HealthCare is hosting a media availability session at its Playdate Program, which brings children with complex medical needs together to socialize and play while their parents enjoy some rare time to themselves. Children are available for filming/photographing for the length of the activities, while interviews with parents can be arranged in advance between 12:45PM and 1:30PM.

About VHA Playdate

Sponsored by VHA Home HealthCare, VHA Playdate is a free pilot program running every Saturday until November 19, 2016 with the aim of giving kids who spend much of their time receiving medical support because of medical complexities the chance to do what kids do best-have a blast with music, art and other social and fun activities.

About VHA Home HealthCare

VHA Home HealthCare-a not-for-profit charity-has helped create possibilities for more independence since 1925. With more than 2,300 caring, compassionate professionals supporting clients and families in Ontario, we're proudly:

Media members who can't attend are invited to contact for further interview opportunities as program runs to November 19th, 2016.

