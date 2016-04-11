(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- In honour of , VHA Home HealthCare is hosting a media availability session at its Playdate Program, which brings children with complex medical needs together to socialize and play while their parents enjoy some rare time to themselves. Children are available for filming/photographing for the length of the activities, while interviews with parents can be arranged in advance between 12:45PM and 1:30PM.
About VHA Playdate
Sponsored by VHA Home HealthCare, VHA Playdate is a free pilot program running every Saturday until November 19, 2016 with the aim of giving kids who spend much of their time receiving medical support because of medical complexities the chance to do what kids do best-have a blast with music, art and other social and fun activities.
About VHA Home HealthCare
VHA Home HealthCare-a not-for-profit charity-has helped create possibilities for more independence since 1925. With more than 2,300 caring, compassionate professionals supporting clients and families in Ontario, we're proudly:
Media members who can't attend are invited to contact for further interview opportunities as program runs to November 19th, 2016.
Contacts:
Pamela Stoikopoulos
Sr. Communications &PR Manager
VHA Home HealthCare
416-489-2500 ext. 4344
Cell: 416-294-5186
More information:
http://www.vha.ca
Date: 11/04/2016 - 14:37
Language: English
News-ID 505066
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: VHA Home HealthCare
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 61
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.256
|Registriert Heute:
|9
|Registriert Gestern:
|18
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|276
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.