Media Advisory: Consultations on Canadian Content in a Digital World

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will host an event in Edmonton on Monday with representatives from a variety of cultural sectors as part of the consultations on Canadian Content in a Digital World.

Representatives from the media are invited to take pictures at the beginning of the event. A media availability will follow Minister Joly's remarks. In order to engage and hear from as many Canadians as possible on the future of Canadian content in a digital world, Canadians from across the country will have the opportunity to follow and contribute to this event through .

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

