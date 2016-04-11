TRI Pointe Homes Move-In Ready Buying Event Is Underway

Homebuyers Should Act Now for Best Selection

(firmenpresse) - SAN RAMON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- Time is running out for homebuyers to take advantage of TRI Pointe Homes' Move-In Ready Buying Event -- more than 10 homes have already sold! The time-sensitive campaign has allowed enthusiastic shoppers the opportunity to choose from some of the most popular residences that feature highly desired upgrades at all of their Northern California communities.

"We've had a tremendous response already to our where future residents are securing their dream home just in time for the holidays," said Susan Cleary, Marketing Manager for TRI Pointe Homes. "But, this opportunity won't be available much longer. So, the time to make a move is right now."

One of our featured communities is Barrington in Brentwood. Highlighted by three neighborhoods -- , Hawthorne and Marquette -- that capture the imagination and inspire the hopes of homebuyers who desire a life lived well in an exceptional home and among neighbors who aspire for the same.

"The residences are extraordinary and offer a range of options, whether a homebuyer seeks the attainable luxury of Berkshire, impressive style of or the crown jewel of . So, homebuyers will not want to delay in making one of these homes their own. Best of all, these move-in ready homes have some incredible design and decor options already built in," Cleary said.

Cleary added that the Move-In Ready Buying Event is making dreams come true for families throughout Northern California.

are located in Alameda, Solano, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, and San Joaquin counties including: Ventana in Tracy; Sundance in Mountain House; Redstone in Vacaville; Blackstone at the Cannery in Hayward; Berkshire, Hawthorne, Marquette at Barrington in Brentwood; Cadence and Symmetry at Alameda Landing in Alameda; and Parasol in Fremont.

Beautiful and functional interior designs, along with energy-efficient features make any residence the perfect choice for modern, growing families who seek the quality craftsmanship and innovation of a home nestled in a thriving community.

"The clock is ticking, so this is the perfect time to visit any one of our TRI Pointe Homes' and choose from among these popular homesites," Cleary said. "You will be moved in and settled just in time for the holidays."

To discover Brentwood's Barrington community, exit John Marsh Heritage Hwy / Vasco Rd. and travel east. Turn left on Brentwood Blvd., right on Sand Creek Rd., left on Garin Pkwy, left again on Auburn St. and follow the signs to the sales center. From 580 take Vasco Road, turn right on Walnut Blvd., right on Balfour, left on Brentwood Blvd. and right on Sand Creek, left on Garin Parkway and right on Portsmouth Drive. The Sales Center for all three neighborhoods is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call (925) 420-0088 or visit .

For a complete listing of TRI Pointe Homes locations, visit

With a growing number of new home communities throughout Northern California, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. is a member of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH), headquartered in Irvine, California. The company is one of the top 10 largest public homebuilders by equity market capitalization in the United States, supported by the significant resources, economies of scale and thoughtful leadership of a national foundation. Additional information is available at .

