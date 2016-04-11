       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Photocat A/S: 3rd Quarter 2016 Interim Report

ID: 505071
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

DURING THE PERIOD
- Binné launched its NOxOFF product range at the Nordbau2016 trade show in
Neumünster, Germany.
- A major European manufacturer produced its first bitumen membrane with the
latest NOxOFF Photocat Technology.
- Photocat initiated negotiations with several Spanish bitumen and concrete
manufacturers.
- Due to underperformance, Photocat terminated the distribution agreement
regarding ShineOn for glass announced in 2015.


AFTER THE PERIOD
- Photocat delivered 15 tonnes of NOxOFF to Germany.
- Quandt held the symposium "Building with Conscience" in Berlin. The event
celebrated Quandt's contribution to the air quality in Berlin.
- Photocat and Quandt extended the existing agreement regarding NOxOFF
increasing revenue expectations for 2017.
- Photocat assigned Quandt as distributor of Photocat Garden for the German and
Austrian market.
- Photocat assigned PICA AB as a distributor of Photocat Garden for the Swedish
market.

About Photocat:
Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor
applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOCs when exposed to light. Both
NOx and VOCs are severely damaging to human health. Photocat's patented
technology is a very efficient and
an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies
targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.). Photocat's shares
are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The
company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB

For More Information, Please Contact:
Adam Sagedahl, Strategic Director at Photocat
Tel: +45 42 75 95 46
e-mail: adam.sagedahl(at)photocat.net

Q3.2016 Interim Report:
http://hugin.info/170778/R/2054468/769156.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.


The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Photocat A/S via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.photocat.net/



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/04/2016 - 14:38
Language: English
News-ID 505071
Character count: 2391
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Photocat A/S
Stadt: Roskilde


Number of hits: 57

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.256
Registriert Heute: 9
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 279


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z