Photocat A/S: 3rd Quarter 2016 Interim Report

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS



DURING THE PERIOD

- Binné launched its NOxOFF product range at the Nordbau2016 trade show in

Neumünster, Germany.

- A major European manufacturer produced its first bitumen membrane with the

latest NOxOFF Photocat Technology.

- Photocat initiated negotiations with several Spanish bitumen and concrete

manufacturers.

- Due to underperformance, Photocat terminated the distribution agreement

regarding ShineOn for glass announced in 2015.





AFTER THE PERIOD

- Photocat delivered 15 tonnes of NOxOFF to Germany.

- Quandt held the symposium "Building with Conscience" in Berlin. The event

celebrated Quandt's contribution to the air quality in Berlin.

- Photocat and Quandt extended the existing agreement regarding NOxOFF

increasing revenue expectations for 2017.

- Photocat assigned Quandt as distributor of Photocat Garden for the German and

Austrian market.

- Photocat assigned PICA AB as a distributor of Photocat Garden for the Swedish

market.



About Photocat:

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor

applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOCs when exposed to light. Both

NOx and VOCs are severely damaging to human health. Photocat's patented

technology is a very efficient and

an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies

targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.). Photocat's shares

are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The

company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB



For More Information, Please Contact:

Adam Sagedahl, Strategic Director at Photocat

Tel: +45 42 75 95 46

e-mail: adam.sagedahl(at)photocat.net



Q3.2016 Interim Report:

http://hugin.info/170778/R/2054468/769156.pdf







More information:

http://www.photocat.net/



