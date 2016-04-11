Photocat A/S: 3rd Quarter 2016 Interim Report

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS
DURING THE PERIOD
- Binné launched its NOxOFF product range at the Nordbau2016 trade show in
Neumünster, Germany.
- A major European manufacturer produced its first bitumen membrane with the
latest NOxOFF Photocat Technology.
- Photocat initiated negotiations with several Spanish bitumen and concrete
manufacturers.
- Due to underperformance, Photocat terminated the distribution agreement
regarding ShineOn for glass announced in 2015.
AFTER THE PERIOD
- Photocat delivered 15 tonnes of NOxOFF to Germany.
- Quandt held the symposium "Building with Conscience" in Berlin. The event
celebrated Quandt's contribution to the air quality in Berlin.
- Photocat and Quandt extended the existing agreement regarding NOxOFF
increasing revenue expectations for 2017.
- Photocat assigned Quandt as distributor of Photocat Garden for the German and
Austrian market.
- Photocat assigned PICA AB as a distributor of Photocat Garden for the Swedish
market.
About Photocat:
Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor
applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOCs when exposed to light. Both
NOx and VOCs are severely damaging to human health. Photocat's patented
technology is a very efficient and
an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies
targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.). Photocat's shares
are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The
company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB
For More Information, Please Contact:
Adam Sagedahl, Strategic Director at Photocat
Tel: +45 42 75 95 46
e-mail: adam.sagedahl(at)photocat.net
Q3.2016 Interim Report:
http://hugin.info/170778/R/2054468/769156.pdf
