Songa Offshore SE : Notice of Q3 report and webcast

Songa Offshore SE's Third Quarter 2016 report will be released prior to market

opening on Friday 11 November 2016.



WEBCAST & CONFERENCE CALL



A webcast/conference call will be held at 12.30 PM CET on 11 November 2016. The

presentation will be available for download on the Investor Relations section

(go to "Presentations") at www.songaoffshore.com.



To listen, you may do one of the following:



a. WEBCAST



Go to the "Investor Relations" section on the Company's webpage and click on the

link to "Webcast" located under "Reports and Financial Info".



b. TELECONFERENCE



Dial-in details:



Live Participant Dial In (UK / International): + 44 203 13 94830

Live Participant Dial In, US: 1 (718) 873-9077

Live Participant Dial In, Norway: 23 50 05 59





Confirmation number: 15423767#





There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.



If you are not able to participate at the time of the call, you can listen to a

replay of the conference call under the Webcast-section on the Company's

webpage.





4 November 2016

Limassol, Cyprus





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







