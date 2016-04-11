NNIT A/S: 13/2016 Market Abuse Regulation Art. 19 reporting of transactions

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Søborg/Copenhagen, November 4, 2016
Market Abuse Regulation Art. 19 reporting of transactions
Pursuant to Market Abuse Regulation Art. 19, the following transactions in
shares and associated securities of NNIT A/S have been reported by members of
the Board of Directors and the Group Management and their related persons:
+--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------+
|Name |John Beck |
+--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------+
|Reason |Member of the Board of Directors |
| +---------------------------------------------------+
| |First report |
+--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------+
|Issuer |NNIT A/S |
+--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------+
|ISIN |DK0060580512 |
+--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------+
|Transaction |Acquisition |
+--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------+
|Type of security |Shares |
+--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------+
|Number of shares and price|2,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 each for |
| |DKK 191.3048 each |
+--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------+
|Market value |2,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 in |
| |total, of total value of DKK 382,610 |
+--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------+
|Trading date |Novmber 3, 2016 |
+--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------+
|Trading market |Nasdaq Copenhagen |
+--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------+
Enquiries
Investor contacts:
Jesper Wagener, Head of Investor Relations: +45 3075 5392, jvwa(at)nnit.com
Media contacts:
Rikke Dalager, Head of Communications: +45 3077 8080, rida(at)nnit.com
About NNIT
NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies.
NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers,
primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to
customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of
September 30, 2016 NNIT A/S had 2,790 employees.
For more information please visit www.nnit.com.
