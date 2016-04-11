       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


NNIT A/S: 13/2016 Market Abuse Regulation Art. 19 reporting of transactions

ID: 505073
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Søborg/Copenhagen, November 4,  2016

Market Abuse Regulation Art. 19 reporting of transactions

Pursuant to Market Abuse Regulation Art. 19, the following transactions in
shares and associated securities of NNIT A/S have been reported by members of
the Board of Directors and the Group Management and their related persons:

+--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------+
|Name |John Beck |
+--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------+
|Reason |Member of the Board of Directors |
| +---------------------------------------------------+
|  |First report |
+--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------+
|Issuer |NNIT A/S |
+--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------+
|ISIN |DK0060580512 |
+--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------+
|Transaction |Acquisition |
+--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------+
|Type of security |Shares |
+--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------+
|Number of shares and price|2,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 each for |
| |DKK 191.3048 each |
+--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------+
|Market value |2,000 shares  of a nominal value of DKK 10 in |


| |total, of total value of DKK 382,610 |
+--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------+
|Trading date |Novmber 3, 2016 |
+--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------+
|Trading market |Nasdaq Copenhagen |
+--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------+

Enquiries
Investor contacts:
Jesper Wagener, Head of Investor Relations: +45 3075 5392, jvwa(at)nnit.com

Media contacts:
Rikke Dalager, Head of Communications: +45 3077 8080, rida(at)nnit.com

About NNIT
NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies.
NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers,
primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to
customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of
September 30, 2016 NNIT A/S had 2,790 employees.

For more information please visit www.nnit.com.

Market Abuse Regulation Art. 19 reporting of transactions:
http://hugin.info/163771/R/2054404/769138.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NNIT A/S via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.nnit.com



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/04/2016 - 14:17
Language: English
News-ID 505073
Character count: 3774
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: NNIT A/S
Stadt: SÃ¸borg


Number of hits: 55

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.256
Registriert Heute: 9
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 274


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z