CrossAmerica Partners LP: To Present at Baird's 2016 Global Industrial Conference on November 8

Allentown, PA, November 4, 2016 - CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL)

announced today that Jeremy Bergeron, President of CrossAmerica Partners, will

present at Baird's Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at

2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 pm Central Time).



The presentation will be carried live via audio webcast and will be available on

the investors section of the CrossAmerica Partners website at

http://www.crossamericapartners.com/investors/webcasts-

presentations/page.aspx?id=1107.



About CrossAmerica Partners LP



CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels and

owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor

fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of

CST Brands, Inc., one of the largest independent retailers of motor fuels and

convenience merchandise in North America. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners

LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the

United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,190 locations and owns or

leases more than 880 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 29 states, the

Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands,

including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon

and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest

distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for

additional brands. For additional information, please visit

www.crossamericapartners.com.



Contacts



Investors:

Randy Palmer, 210-692-2160

Karen Yeakel, 610-625-8005









More information:

http://www.crossamericapartners.com/



