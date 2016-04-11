CrossAmerica Partners LP: To Present at Baird's 2016 Global Industrial Conference on November 8

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CrossAmerica Partners to Present at Baird's 2016 Global Industrial Conference on
November 8
Allentown, PA, November 4, 2016 - CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL)
announced today that Jeremy Bergeron, President of CrossAmerica Partners, will
present at Baird's Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at
2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 pm Central Time).
The presentation will be carried live via audio webcast and will be available on
the investors section of the CrossAmerica Partners website at
http://www.crossamericapartners.com/investors/webcasts-
presentations/page.aspx?id=1107.
About CrossAmerica Partners LP
CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels and
owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor
fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of
CST Brands, Inc., one of the largest independent retailers of motor fuels and
convenience merchandise in North America. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners
LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the
United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,190 locations and owns or
leases more than 880 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 29 states, the
Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands,
including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon
and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest
distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for
additional brands. For additional information, please visit
www.crossamericapartners.com.
Contacts
Investors:
Randy Palmer, 210-692-2160
Karen Yeakel, 610-625-8005
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CrossAmerica Partners LP via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.crossamericapartners.com/
Date: 11/04/2016 - 14:33
Language: English
News-ID 505074
Character count: 2426
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: CrossAmerica Partners LP
Stadt: Allentown
Number of hits: 61
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.256
|Registriert Heute:
|9
|Registriert Gestern:
|18
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|278
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.