       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


CrossAmerica Partners LP: To Present at Baird's 2016 Global Industrial Conference on November 8

ID: 505074
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


CrossAmerica Partners to Present at Baird's 2016 Global Industrial Conference on
November 8



Allentown, PA, November 4, 2016 - CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL)
announced today that Jeremy Bergeron, President of CrossAmerica Partners, will
present at  Baird's Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at
2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 pm Central Time).

The presentation will be carried live via audio webcast and will be available on
the investors section of the CrossAmerica Partners website at
http://www.crossamericapartners.com/investors/webcasts-
presentations/page.aspx?id=1107.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels and
owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor
fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of
CST Brands, Inc., one of the largest independent retailers of motor fuels and
convenience merchandise in North America.  Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners
LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the
United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,190 locations and owns or
leases more than 880 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 29 states, the
Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands,
including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon
and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest
distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for
additional brands. For additional information, please visit
www.crossamericapartners.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Randy Palmer, 210-692-2160
Karen Yeakel, 610-625-8005




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.


The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: CrossAmerica Partners LP via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.crossamericapartners.com/



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/04/2016 - 14:33
Language: English
News-ID 505074
Character count: 2426
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: CrossAmerica Partners LP
Stadt: Allentown


Number of hits: 61

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.256
Registriert Heute: 9
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 278


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z