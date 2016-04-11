ADVA Optical Networking SE: Publication pursuant to §26 sect.1 WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

ADVA Optical Networking SE /

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Publication pursuant to §26 sect.1 WpHG (the German

Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|X Notification of Major Holdings |

| |

|or |

| |

| Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on (date of|

|publication) |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+







+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|1. Details of issuer (name, address) |

| |

|ADVA Optical Networking SE, Märzenquelle 1-3, 98617 Meiningen-Dreißigacker, |

|Germany |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+







+--------------------------------------------------------+

| 2. Reason for notification (multiple reasons possible) |

| |

| X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |

| |

| Acquisition/disposal of instruments |

| |



| Change of breakdown of voting rights |

| |

| Other reason: |

+--------------------------------------------------------+







3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Name: City and country of registered office

(if applicable):

Ministry of Finance on behalf of the

State of Norway Oslo, Norway













+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if|

|different from 3. |

| |

| |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+







+---------------------------------------------------------------+

| 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 01.11.2016 |

+---------------------------------------------------------------+







+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|6. Total positions |

+------------------+--------------+-----------------+----------+---------------+

| | % of voting | % of voting | total of | |

| | rights | rights through |both in % |total number of|

| | attached to | instruments | (7.a. + | voting rights |

| |shares (total |(total of 7.b.1 +| 7.b.) | of issuer |

| | of 7.a.) | 7.b.2) | | |

+------------------+--------------+-----------------+----------+---------------+

|Resulting | 2.85% | 0.48% | 3.33% | 49,444,834 |

|situation | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+-----------------+----------+---------------+

|Previous | | | | |

|notification (if | 3.17% | 0.08% | 3.25% | |

|applicable) | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+-----------------+----------+---------------+

















+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| |

|7. Notified details of the resulting situation |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG) |

+------------+-----------------------------+-----------------------------+

| | absolute | in % |

| +--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|ISIN | direct | indirect | direct | indirect |

| | | | | |

| |(Sec. 21 WpHG)|(Sec. 22 WpHG)|(Sec. 21 WpHG)|(Sec. 22 WpHG)|

+------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|DE0005103006| | 1,407,588 | % | 2.85% |

+------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

| | | | % | % |

+------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

| Total | 1,407,588 | 2.85% |

+------------+-----------------------------+-----------------------------+







+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG (please use annex in|

|case of more than 3 instruments) |

+----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+------------+

|Type of | Expiration or | Exercise or |Voting rights | Voting |

|instrument | maturity date | conversion | absolute |rights in % |

| | | period | | |

+----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+------------+

|Shares on loan| | | | |

|(right to| N/A | at any time | 237,556 | 0.48% |

|recall) | | | | |

+----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+------------+

| | | | | % |

+----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+------------+

| | | | | % |

+----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+------------+

| Total | 237,556 | 0.48% |

+----------------+--------------+------------+







+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG (please use annex in|

|case of more than 3 instruments) |

+--------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+

|Type of |Expiration or| Exercise or | Cash or | Voting | Voting |

|instrument |maturity date| conversion | physical | rights |rights in|

| | | period | settlement | absolute | % |

+--------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+

| | | | | | % |

+--------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+

| | | | | | % |

+--------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+

| | | | | | % |

+--------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+

| Total | | % |

+-------------+-----------+---------+







+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification |

|obligation (please tick the applicable box): |

| |

|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does |

|itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an |

|interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). |

| |

|X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling|

|natural person or legal entity (please use annex in case of more than 4 |

|undertakings; in this case please always provide only to BaFin also an |

|organizational chart accompanying your notification): |

| |

| | | | |

| |% of voting rights | % of voting rights | Total of both |

|Name | (if at least held | through instruments |(if at least held |

| | 3% or more) |(if at least held 5% or| 5% or more) |

| | | more) | |

+---------------+-------------------+-----------------------+------------------+

|State of Norway| % | % | % |

+---------------+-------------------+-----------------------+------------------+

|Norges Bank | % | % | % |

+---------------+-------------------+-----------------------+------------------+

| | % | % | % |

+---------------+-------------------+-----------------------+------------------+

| | % | % | % |

+---------------+-------------------+-----------------------+------------------+







+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| 9. In case of proxy voting according to § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG |

| |

| Date of general meeting: |

| |

| Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights) |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+













This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ADVA Optical Networking SE via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.advaoptical.com



PressRelease by

ADVA Optical Networking SE

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/04/2016 - 14:47

Language: English

News-ID 505075

Character count: 12818

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ADVA Optical Networking SE

Stadt: Martinsried/Munich





Number of hits: 63



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease