Greg Riddle to address the Baird Global Industrial Conference

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Media Advisory Issued November 4, 2016





Global Industrial Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations and

Conference Corporate Communications, Eastman Chemical Company

(NYSE:EMN), will address the Baird Global Industrial

Conference in Chicago on November 8, 2016 at 8:30

a.m. CT.





Live Webcast Mr. Riddle's presentation will be webcast live on

www.investors.eastman.com.

Slides used by Mr. Riddle will be available at the

time of the presentation and can also be accessed at

www.investors.eastman.com.





Replay An audio replay of the presentation will be

available at www.investors.eastman.com, events &

presentations.







Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

212-835-1620 / griddle(at)eastman.com



Media Contact:

Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager

423-224-0498 / tracy(at)eastman.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Eastman Chemical Company via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.eastman.com



PressRelease by

Eastman Chemical Company

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/04/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 505076

Character count: 1807

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Eastman Chemical Company

Stadt: Kingsport





Number of hits: 66



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease