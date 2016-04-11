       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Greg Riddle to address the Baird Global Industrial Conference

ID: 505076
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Media Advisory Issued November 4, 2016


Global Industrial Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations and
Conference Corporate Communications, Eastman Chemical Company
(NYSE:EMN), will address the Baird Global Industrial
Conference in Chicago on November 8, 2016 at 8:30
a.m. CT.


Live Webcast Mr. Riddle's presentation will be webcast live on
www.investors.eastman.com.
Slides used by Mr. Riddle will be available at the
time of the presentation and can also be accessed at
www.investors.eastman.com.


Replay An audio replay of the presentation will be
available at www.investors.eastman.com, events &
presentations.



Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
212-835-1620 / griddle(at)eastman.com

Media Contact:
Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager
423-224-0498 / tracy(at)eastman.com




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Eastman Chemical Company via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.eastman.com



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/04/2016 - 15:00
Language: English
News-ID 505076
Character count: 1807
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Eastman Chemical Company
Stadt: Kingsport


Number of hits: 66

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.256
Registriert Heute: 9
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 275


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z