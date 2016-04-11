Greg Riddle to address the Baird Global Industrial Conference

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Media Advisory Issued November 4, 2016
Global Industrial Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations and
Conference Corporate Communications, Eastman Chemical Company
(NYSE:EMN), will address the Baird Global Industrial
Conference in Chicago on November 8, 2016 at 8:30
a.m. CT.
Live Webcast Mr. Riddle's presentation will be webcast live on
www.investors.eastman.com.
Slides used by Mr. Riddle will be available at the
time of the presentation and can also be accessed at
www.investors.eastman.com.
Replay An audio replay of the presentation will be
available at www.investors.eastman.com, events &
presentations.
Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
212-835-1620 / griddle(at)eastman.com
Media Contact:
Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager
423-224-0498 / tracy(at)eastman.com
