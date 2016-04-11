LifeSci Advisors' Board Placement Initiative Announces Fifth Board Placement

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Advisors, a leading life
sciences-focused investor relations consultancy, announced today the fifth
placement of a female executive to a life science company board, as part of
their Board Placement Initiative (BPI), launched this year to match qualified
female candidates with open seats on corporate boards of life sciences
companies. Cynthia Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of ZS Pharma, Inc, a
subsidiary of AstraZeneca, has joined the Board of Directors of Nivalis
Therapeutics, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing
innovative solutions for people with cystic fibrosis (CF).
Ms. Smith's placement marks the fifth successful connection made by the program,
with LifeSci Advisors looking to match many more candidates in the coming
months. Ms. Smith is also one of the 20 recent graduates of Women In Bio's
Boardroom Ready Program, of which LifeSci Advisors is the founding sponsor.
"I am delighted to join the Nivalis team and look forward to contributing my
experience and helping to further the company's efforts to deliver promising
therapeutic options for the cystic fibrosis community," said Cynthia Smith. "I
want to thank LifeSci Advisors and Women In Bio for providing additional
networking and professional development opportunities to women eager to lend
their talents to boards in our industry."
Ms. Smith brings more than 20 years of experience to her new role. Since 2013,
she has served as chief commercial officer and a member of the executive team of
ZS Pharma, where she led efforts to transition the company from the development
stage to a commercial enterprise. Prior to joining ZS Pharma, Ms. Smith held the
position of Vice President, Market Access and Commercial Development at Affymax,
Inc. Ms. Smith has also held various senior leadership positions in market
access, corporate strategy, government relations and external affairs at Merck &
Co. and served as a healthcare policy analyst in the White House Office of
Management and Budget.
"Supporting outstanding female leaders like Ms. Smith and cultivating diversity
on boards in the life sciences industry is at the core of our gender diversity
work," said Michael Rice, Founding Partner of LifeSci Advisors. "It is our hope
that our own Board Placement Initiative and Women In Bio's Boardroom Ready
Program will continue to support women in our industry in overcoming barriers
and make the life sciences industry a more diverse and inclusive space."
"We are pleased to welcome Cynthia to the Nivalis Board of Directors. Her
impressive industry experience, corporate leadership and commercialization
expertise will be profound assets to our team," said Jon Congleton, President
and Chief Executive Officer of Nivalis Therapeutics. "We are delighted to have
been introduced to Cynthia through LifeSci Advisors, and applaud their work in
connecting board candidates with companies like ours."
LifeSci Advisors' BPI is accepting resumes from interested candidates on an
ongoing basis. Resumes or open board seat positions can be sent
to boarddiversity(at)lifesciadvisors.com.
About LifeSci Advisors, LLC
LifeSci Advisors, LLC (www.lifesciadvisors.com) is a unique investor relations
consultancy founded to provide companies in the life sciences a comprehensive
solution to investor communications and outreach. With a local presence in New
York, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, London, Geneva and Tel Aviv, the firm
provides the highest quality service for its clients through its deep sector
specialization. Our roster of PhDs enables us to better understand our clients'
R&D, regulatory, and commercial strategy, and our team of capital markets,
investor relations, and public relations specialists help our clients
effectively communicate to the marketplace. This combination of life sciences,
capital markets, and investor relations competencies allows us to provide a
valuable and highly differentiated service offering to our clients.
About Nivalis Therapeutics, Inc.
Nivalis Therapeutics, Inc. (http://www.nivalis.com) is a clinical-stage
pharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and
commercialization of therapeutics for people with CF. In addition to developing
innovative solutions intended to extend and improve the lives of people with CF,
Nivalis plans to utilize its proprietary GSNOR inhibitor portfolio to develop
therapeutics for other diseases.
Media Contact: Ann Kaiser
The TASC Group
Phone: 212-337-8870
ann(at)thetascgroup.com
