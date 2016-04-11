Tall Trees LED Company Signs Definitive Agreements for the Acquisition of Two Companies in the light engine design and engineering business

In an Effort to Better Align the Corporate Designation with Its newly acquired Core Business, the Company will change its Name to "Light Engine Design Corp."

(firmenpresse) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- (OTC PINK: TLED) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered definitive agreements to acquire two independent companies in the light engine design and engineering business, thereby enhancing its potential for growth. Following the closing, the market will be promptly updated.

In connection with the previously announced LOI to acquire Tall Trees LED Company, a Nevada Corporation, the Company was presented with an advantageous opportunity to acquire Dallas Lighting and Photonics, a Texas Corporation also involved in light engine design and engineering. The Company has elected to capitalize on the opportunity by rolling-up both companies, with the expectation that the combined companies will offer the Company the prospect of substantial revenue growth.

"We are very pleased to have signed the definitive agreements to acquire these two entities. We believe that although each of the acquired companies targets different markets, the roll-up of both companies gives us the advantage of being able to broaden our reach into the marketplace and capitalize on opportunities in not only one, but two potentially highly lucrative sectors of the solid-state (LED) lighting industry, namely the entertainment/architectural/entertainment (architainment), and horticultural lighting markets," stated Robert Manes, Chief Executive Officer.

He concluded: "We have developed a range of revenue generating strategies for both operating businesses. The Company believes that following completion of the acquisitions, each of the operating subsidiaries will be well-positioned to thrive in their respective sectors of the LED business. The completion of these acquisitions will be a milestone, as it will evidence that the Company is solidifying its foundation for growth."

Due to continuing corporate development, upon FINRA approval, the Company will change its name to Light Engine Design Corp., as this name will more accurately reflect the Company's business, following the consummation of the acquisitions.

We anticipate that the acquired businesses will enable the Company to generate long-term revenue growth.

Upon completion of the above-described acquisitions, the Company will seek to be an industry pioneer in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL). The Company will specialize in the design of advanced light engines and fixtures employing cutting edge light emitting diode (LED) and laser technologies for use in the entertainment, architectural/entertainment (architainment) and horticultural lighting industries.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

