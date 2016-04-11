Sioux Falls, South Dakota Full-Time RVer Wins Grand Prize Motorhome in the Camping World & Good Sam Golden Giveaway

(firmenpresse) - LINCOLNSHIRE, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) ("Camping World"), the nation's largest network of RV-centric retail locations, announced today that Elwood and Janet Grabenbauer of Sioux Falls, South Dakota are the grand prize winners of a new 2016 Thor Class A motorhome in the Camping World and Good Sam Golden Giveaway. The Grabenbauers were selected randomly from the online registrants of the Golden Giveaway promotion and will pick up their new motorhome, valued at $140,000, from the Camping World dealership located at 2222 E. Main Street, Mesa, Arizona, this Saturday on November 5 while they are camping in the Phoenix area.

The promotion was part of the 50th anniversary celebration for Camping World and Good Sam, in which up to five new Coleman travel trailers could be given away plus a grand prize of a 2016 Thor Class A motorhome valued at $140,000. Five million dollars in free camping was also promoted as part of the celebration.

"We congratulate Mr. Grabenbauer and his family on being our grand prize winners, and most importantly, we thank them for being loyal Camping World and Good Sam customers," said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World and Good Sam and host of CNBC's The Profit. "Camping World and Good Sam are known for being at the forefront of today's RV industry, while still adhering to the values that have helped us reach 50 years like providing professional customer service, expertise and products that you can count on."

The Golden Giveaway was one of several events scheduled throughout the year to celebrate the 50-year milestone of the world's two biggest names in the RV lifestyle industry. Other events included monthly special promotions at Camping World SuperCenters, special sales and low prices on select products, service and installation specials, and a huge birthday celebration in July at Camping World SuperCenters nationwide.

For the Golden Giveaway winner list, visit the promo page .

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is the only provider of a comprehensive portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle ("RV") enthusiasts. Through its two iconic brands, Camping World and Good Sam, the company offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance along with more than 10,000 products and services through its retail locations and membership clubs. Good Sam branded offerings provide the industry's broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources while the Camping World brand operates the largest national network of RV-centric retail locations in the United States through 120 retail locations in 36 states and an e-commerce platform. With both brands founded in 1966, product and service offerings are based on 50 years of experience and customer feedback from RV enthusiasts.

